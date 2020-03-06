Search

Advanced search

Factory worker died after collapsing at British Legion Club

PUBLISHED: 11:43 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 06 March 2020

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A 59-year-old factory worker died after he choked on a sandwich, an inquest has heard.

Stephen Dexter was found unresponsive in the toilets of the Royal British Legion Club in King's Lynn on the night of November 24.

Staff gave him CPR until ambulance crews arrived, an inquest into his death was told on Friday.

Paramedics removed a piece of sandwich from his airway before he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mr Dexter, of Extons Place, had bought a sandwich at the bar before going to the toilet, assistant coroner Johanna Thompson heard.

Mr Dexter was placed on a ventilator in intensive care at the hospital, where he died on November 26.

The cause of death was given as a hypoxic brain injury caused by choking.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson, sitting at King's Lynn coroner's court, concluded Mr Dexter's death was accidental.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two crashes caused rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

The crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas Middleton

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Pub to hold fundraiser in aid of daughter of 25-year-old who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Rush hour ‘carnage’ following lane closure on A47

Traffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie Kendall

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

A47 closed after crash between lorry, tanker and car

Norfolk police were called to reports of a collision at Little Fransham at 10.45am on Friday, March 6. Picture: Google Maps

‘We are watching the news. It is very serious’ - City ace Tettey on coronavirus threat

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey has spoken about the potential impact of the coronavirus on football Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested at airport in connection with Norfolk rape investigation

Stansted Airport. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Norwich college says its following guidance after students return from Italy

City College Norwich. Pic: TEN Group
Drive 24