Factory worker died after collapsing at British Legion Club

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A 59-year-old factory worker died after he choked on a sandwich, an inquest has heard.

Stephen Dexter was found unresponsive in the toilets of the Royal British Legion Club in King's Lynn on the night of November 24.

Staff gave him CPR until ambulance crews arrived, an inquest into his death was told on Friday.

Paramedics removed a piece of sandwich from his airway before he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mr Dexter, of Extons Place, had bought a sandwich at the bar before going to the toilet, assistant coroner Johanna Thompson heard.

Mr Dexter was placed on a ventilator in intensive care at the hospital, where he died on November 26.

The cause of death was given as a hypoxic brain injury caused by choking.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson, sitting at King's Lynn coroner's court, concluded Mr Dexter's death was accidental.