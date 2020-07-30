Search

Advanced search

Teenager with ‘heart of gold’ died after taking MDMA, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:13 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 30 July 2020

Norwich Road in Wymondham. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich Road in Wymondham. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

The death of a teenager who died after taking MDMA, has been highlighted as an example of “absolute agony of illicit drug taking”, by a coroner.

Stephanie Payne, from Aldeburgh in Suffolk, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on October 4, 2017, the day after she took the drug, a powdered form of ecstasy, with friends.

At an inquest into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on July 30, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk heard evidence from Paul Payne, Miss Payne’s father, the paramedics called to her aid, police officers and three of her friends, Jack Larter, Jordan Nicholson and Frankie Puricelli, with whom she took the drugs.

The court heard how on October 2, Miss Payne was picked up from home by Mr Larter and Mr Puricelli before heading to Mr Nicholson’s home in Wymondham.

The group had been discussing taking MDMA.

Miss Payne had first taken the drug at Sundown Music Festival in August 2017, and had told Mr Puricelli, Mr Larter and Mr Nicholson she wished to take it again, suggesting it as something they could do together.

On October 3, the group spilt an amount of the psychoactive, Mr Larter, Mr Puricelli and Mr Nicholson all reported that Miss Payne reacted to it within 10 minutes.

She later became unresponsive, and after Mr Puricelli and Mr Nicholson attempted without success to revive her an ambulance was called.

A post-mortem examination gave Miss Payne’s cause of death as multiple organ failure following MDMA intoxication.

The examination also found Miss Payne had been using MDMA for six months prior to her death.

Paul Payne, told the court how he had been shocked to discover his daughter, who had a “heart of gold” and whom he believed was anti-drugs, had been using MDMA for six months.

He said his daughter’s death had left him and his family heartbroken.

Concluding the inquest, Ms Lake said Miss Payne died of a drug-related death. She added her death showed the “absolute agony of illicit drug taking”.

She said Miss Payne’s death also showed the tragic loss of a young woman’s life “who had led a very full life, who was very close to her family and had so much to offer.”

• Need help or advice? - The Matthew Project, which provides support and advice to people in Norfolk affected by substance misuse can be contacted via: 0800 970 4866.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Warning over A47 ‘crockery bombing’ as mugs multiply and chamber pot appears

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

City sign Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell

Kieran Dowell has joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from Everton Picture: Norwich City FC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Mercedes driver who died after crashing into pond was more than four times over drink-drive limit

Stephen Jennions, who died after a crash on the B1172 in Suton on February 3, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

PROFILE: Winning the U20 World Cup, idolising Arteta and an eye for goal - Dowell’s eventful journey continues with City

Norwich City new boy Kieran Dowell celebrates completing his hat-trick for Wigan against Hull in the Championship earlier this month Picture: Martin Rickett/PA WIre

Woman in 90s in hospital with serious spinal injury after main road crash

The A143 Harleston bypass junction with Mendham Lane, where the driver of a Toyota sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Street View