News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Step in the right direction for neglected footpath

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:36 AM June 21, 2021   
Volunteers repair Dereham Footpath 1

Volunteers repairing the steps which run down from the A47. - Credit: Submitted

A long-neglected footpath was shown some love last week when community groups came together to repair a set of wooden steps. 

On Wednesday June 16, Dereham Walkers are Welcome (WaW) collaborated with the Norfolk Ramblers to repair Dereham Footpath 1.

The footpath used to run from Bush Lane, just south of Etling Green, to Mattishall Road - until the Dereham bypass was built in 1978, cutting Bush Lane in two.

Volunteers repair the steps on Dereham Footpath 1

Volunteers repair the steps on Dereham Footpath 1 - Credit: Submitted

But while Bush Lane was permanently severed, the footpath remained. The route climbs a set of steps, crosses the dual carriageway through a gap in the crash barriers, before descending a second set of steps to approach a field leading to Mattishall Road.

WaW chair Ken Hawkins said: “Over time, the steps have deteriorated, with the southern set in particular turning into more of a slope. At the same time, encroaching vegetation has steadily obscured them.”

A before and after image of the repaired steps on Dereham Footpath 1

Before and after the repairs: 18 new boards were installed to repair the set of steps. - Credit: Submitted

You may also want to watch:

Seven volunteers, including town and district councillor Philip Morton, turned out to help clear vegetation, remove rotten wood and hammer in 18 new boards. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
  2. 2 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  3. 3 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
  1. 4 Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed
  2. 5 Two Norfolk businesses star in TV show
  3. 6 Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk
  4. 7 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
  5. 8 The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park
  6. 9 Funeral held for much loved windsurfer after body found in Sweden
  7. 10 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault
Leisure Landmarks
People
Campaign
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor seating at Sara's Tearooms, in Great Yarmouth, and Old Mill Café Bar, in Wroxham.

Food and Drink

11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Norfolk Live

Man in critical condition after Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
murder investigation

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus