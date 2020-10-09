Video

Stella McCartney holds fashion show in Norfolk

Stella McCartney's spring and summer collection 2021, photographed at Houghton Hall in Norfolk Picture: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott Archant

Fashion designer Stella McCartney swapped the catwalk for the walkways at a Norfolk stately home to launch her latest collection with a virtual show.

Stella, who is the daughter of The Beatles star Paul McCartney, came to Houghton Hall in west Norfolk for two days last week to shoot a short film to launch her spring/summer 2021 collection.

The title of the show is ‘The McCartney A to Z Manifesto’ and her latest range aims to connect “nature, art and fashion” with sustainability at the forefront.

The collection is made with 65pc sustainable materials and includes dresses, jumpsuits and flip-flops.

The film was shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and they utilised the lush greenery and sculptures at the estate, including Richard Long’s Full Moon Circle and A Line in Norfolk.

Houghton Hall is the residence of the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, David, and his wife Rose.

He is a direct descendant of Britain’s first prime minister Sir Robert Walpole, who the hall was built for in the 1720s, and Stella McCartney is a personal friend.

Lord Cholmondeley said: “We were delighted that in these current times of Covid-19 we were able to accommodate a small team to film a virtual runway show in the grounds at Houghton to launch Stella McCartney’s spring and summer collection for 2021.

“The formal structures of the pleached limes, as well as artworks by Richard Long and Phillip King, provided ideal natural runways in the landscape.

“As an estate, we very much support Stella’s commitment to sustainability in fashion.”

Stella spent lockdown working on her ‘A to Z Manifesto’ for the sustainable future of her brand and she published a series of videos on social media.

Jennifer Taverner, marketing manager at Houghton Hall, said: “The walkways in the garden and the lines on the lawn lend themselves to a catwalk and when the models walk around the Full Moon Circle on the lawn it looks amazing and it is a combination of fashion and sculpture in a natural environment.

“She was very hands on and passionate about all her team.”

