Steamy shower triggers firefighter call-out

Steam from a shower triggered a call-out for firefighters. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A steamy shower triggered a call-out for Norfolk firefighters.

A crew from King’s Lynn was called to a home in Gayton Road in Gaywood because a fire alarm was sounding.

However, on arrival the crew discovered that it was a false alarm, with steam from a shower having triggered the alarm.