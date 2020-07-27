Couple enjoy steam-powered start to married life

Newly-weds George Nunn and Mary Dougherty with Bressingham traction engine Oliver outside the Fox Inn, Garboldisham. Picture: Hugh Dougherty Archant

A couple enlisted the help of Bressingham Steam Museum to get their married life off to a memorable start.

Traction engine Oliver sets off for South Lopham with the bride, groom and 20 guests on board. Picture: Hugh Dougherty Traction engine Oliver sets off for South Lopham with the bride, groom and 20 guests on board. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

George Nunn, from South Lopham, and Mary Dougherty, who hails from Glasgow, left their wedding reception at the Fox Inn, Garboldisham, via a Ruston steam traction engine from the south Norfolk attraction.

The centenarian engine, Oliver, pulled a vintage trailer with the happy couple on the front seat and 20 guests on board.

Enginemen Adam Gerald (right) and Sam Wheeler toast bride Mary Dougherty, groom George Nunn, best man George Reader and bridesmaid Lilly Nunn. Picture: Hugh Dougherty Enginemen Adam Gerald (right) and Sam Wheeler toast bride Mary Dougherty, groom George Nunn, best man George Reader and bridesmaid Lilly Nunn. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

Earlier in the day, the newlyweds had been married by Father Stephen Blair at Quidenham Carmelite Monastery, before departing in a Caterham car owned by Mr Nunn’s father and well-known Breckland councillor, William Nunn.

Bride Mary Dougherty clambers aboard the trailer following the wedding reception at the Fox Inn, Garboldisham. Picture: Hugh Dougherty Bride Mary Dougherty clambers aboard the trailer following the wedding reception at the Fox Inn, Garboldisham. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

Mrs Nunn, who will live with her new husband in Sheffield, said: “I suppose you could say we’ve begun our journey through married life quickly in the Caterham, and more sedately behind the steam engine.

“It’s a great start on the road of married life. We’ll never forget our wedding day.”

The couple thanked Sam Wheeler and Adam Gerald from Bressingham Steam Museum for their help.