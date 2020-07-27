Search

Advanced search

Couple enjoy steam-powered start to married life

PUBLISHED: 11:49 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 27 July 2020

Newly-weds George Nunn and Mary Dougherty with Bressingham traction engine Oliver outside the Fox Inn, Garboldisham. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

Newly-weds George Nunn and Mary Dougherty with Bressingham traction engine Oliver outside the Fox Inn, Garboldisham. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

Archant

A couple enlisted the help of Bressingham Steam Museum to get their married life off to a memorable start.

Traction engine Oliver sets off for South Lopham with the bride, groom and 20 guests on board. Picture: Hugh DoughertyTraction engine Oliver sets off for South Lopham with the bride, groom and 20 guests on board. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

George Nunn, from South Lopham, and Mary Dougherty, who hails from Glasgow, left their wedding reception at the Fox Inn, Garboldisham, via a Ruston steam traction engine from the south Norfolk attraction.

The centenarian engine, Oliver, pulled a vintage trailer with the happy couple on the front seat and 20 guests on board.

Enginemen Adam Gerald (right) and Sam Wheeler toast bride Mary Dougherty, groom George Nunn, best man George Reader and bridesmaid Lilly Nunn. Picture: Hugh DoughertyEnginemen Adam Gerald (right) and Sam Wheeler toast bride Mary Dougherty, groom George Nunn, best man George Reader and bridesmaid Lilly Nunn. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

You may also want to watch:

Earlier in the day, the newlyweds had been married by Father Stephen Blair at Quidenham Carmelite Monastery, before departing in a Caterham car owned by Mr Nunn’s father and well-known Breckland councillor, William Nunn.

Bride Mary Dougherty clambers aboard the trailer following the wedding reception at the Fox Inn, Garboldisham. Picture: Hugh DoughertyBride Mary Dougherty clambers aboard the trailer following the wedding reception at the Fox Inn, Garboldisham. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

Mrs Nunn, who will live with her new husband in Sheffield, said: “I suppose you could say we’ve begun our journey through married life quickly in the Caterham, and more sedately behind the steam engine.

“It’s a great start on the road of married life. We’ll never forget our wedding day.”

Traction engine Oliver sets off for South Lopham with the bride, groom and 20 guests on board. Picture: Hugh DoughertyTraction engine Oliver sets off for South Lopham with the bride, groom and 20 guests on board. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

The couple thanked Sam Wheeler and Adam Gerald from Bressingham Steam Museum for their help.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘Not like Norwich who haven’t even tried anything’ - Baggies boss Bilic outlines transfer plans

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic won't be looking to replicate the Canaries style of recruitment in the Premier League. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Images

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘Not like Norwich who haven’t even tried anything’ - Baggies boss Bilic outlines transfer plans

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic won't be looking to replicate the Canaries style of recruitment in the Premier League. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

‘Completely fatuous’ - Pub landlord hits out after £36,500 Covid-19 claim refused

Clive Stockton outside the Hill House Inn at Happisburgh. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

New ride and live shows to be added to family attraction

Prehistoric paradise. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Can you still go on holiday to Spain – and what happens when you return?

Passengers arriving back from holiday. People will now need to self-isolate for 14 days returning from Spain. Pic: Jacob King/PA Wire