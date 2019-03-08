Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Restored 1945 steam locomotive visits in tribute to man who helped restore the steam industry

PUBLISHED: 14:40 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 17 March 2019

Nigel Dobbing's son Martyn, with his wife Becky and daughter Olivia-Rose Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nigel Dobbing's son Martyn, with his wife Becky and daughter Olivia-Rose Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It was a fitting tribute to a rail enthusiast who had dedicated his life to helping people enjoy incredible journeys by steam.

Nigel Dobbing, who ran The Railway Touring Company in King's Lynn. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPYNigel Dobbing, who ran The Railway Touring Company in King's Lynn. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY

And when the British India Line steam locomotive set off from King’s Lynn on an emotional trip in memory of Nigel Dobbing, around 80 friends, relatives, and colleagues flocked aboard the train to give the Railway Touring Company founder a special send-off.

Sadly Mr Dobbing never got to see the steam locomotive restored, due to ill health, but friends said he would have been enormously happy to see it visit West Norfolk.

British India Line, built in 1945, set off just before 10am on Sunday, with some people travelling from hundreds of miles away for the event.

Crowds of people turned out to see off the train on its journey to Mr Dobbing’s childhood home Melton Mowbray, but the journey itself was a private affair.

The 1945-built steam loco 35018 arrives in Kings Lynn as a tribute to Nigel Dobbing, aleading figure in the heritage rail industry, who sadly died in October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 1945-built steam loco 35018 arrives in Kings Lynn as a tribute to Nigel Dobbing, aleading figure in the heritage rail industry, who sadly died in October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Dobbing, who helped to revive the steam train industry for tourism, died in October 2018.

John Cameron, former chairman of Scottish Rail and a locomotive owner, travelled from Fife to make the journey.

He said: “Nigel was one of the biggest users of my engine. I always enjoyed meeting Nigel because if he gave you his word about something that was it.”

Kelly Osborne, managing director of the Railway Touring Company, and former colleague and friend of Mr Dobbing, said he had been eagerly waiting for the completion of British India Line’s restoration, but was unable to enjoy a ride on it due to ill health last year.

Family of Nigel Dobbing gather for the special journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFamily of Nigel Dobbing gather for the special journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nick Broderick, editor of Steam Railway magazine, travelled from Peterborough for the event.

He said: “The locomotive was in Barry in Wales, rusting away until it was saved by enthusiasts several decades ago. Over the years it has been restored and brought back to its former glory. Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been spent on it and now it’s come all this way for today.

“It’s a locomotive that Nigel would have liked to see.

“I think it is a measure of the influence that Nigel had for the people here today to pay tribute to him.

The 1945-built steam loco 35018 sets off on it's special journey to Melton Mowbray, in memory of Nigel Dobbing, a leading figure in the heritage rail industry, who sadly died in October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe 1945-built steam loco 35018 sets off on it's special journey to Melton Mowbray, in memory of Nigel Dobbing, a leading figure in the heritage rail industry, who sadly died in October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“He probably didn’t realise himself how well liked and respected he was.

“So much of what we have seen on the mainline in Britain in the last 20 years is pretty much down to him.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Large tree falls in Norwich city centre

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Cosy Club general manager Pete Harvey cutting off branches. Photo: Pete Harvey

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Woman arrested after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weird Norfolk: Both ladies in this Felbrigg Hall photo soon met their strange deaths

The Ketton sisters and Felbrigg Hall. Picture: THE NATIONAL TRUST / EDP Archive

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Rumours circulated on social media that there was a man with a gun. Picture: Contributed by Jason Silom

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Campaigners peacefully protest quarry plans for natural beauty spot

Campaigners Against Two Silica Sites (CATSS) are protesting against plans for a Silica sand extraction quarry to be built between Shouldham and Marham in west Norfolk.

Delayed roadworks cause hundreds of drivers to be stuck in town for ‘up to an hour’

Traffic in Dereham caused delays for hundreds of drivers. Pictured is the town's Market Place. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Road Runners’ Amy Beck masters tough conditions at Mad March Hare 10K as Callum Simpson takes overall win

The start of the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists