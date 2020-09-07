Call to stay up all night online to support Norfolk charity

Participants at the Norwich Sleep Out in 2019. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation Archant

People have been challenged to stay awake all night for an online fundraiser for a charity.

The STAY:UP event to raise money to tackle youth homelessness is a joint initiative between The Benjamin Foundation and End Youth Homelessness.

Anyone is invited to take part in the event, which costs £5 per household with participants asked to aim to raise £100 in sponsorship, on Friday October, 10.

It has replaced the annual Sleep Out event, which sees people spend the night in a Norwich location, due to coronavirus.

Matt Garrod, director of operations, said: “Sleep Out in the usual format isn’t possible this year, which has potential to have a huge impact on our charity’s income. We urge local people and businesses to back the event to continue to help local young people.”

The headline sponsor of the event is Norfolk based law firm Clapham and Collinge Solicitors.

To register www.benjaminfoundation.co.uk/event/stayup