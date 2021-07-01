Princes unveil statue to Norfolk-born Diana, Princess of Wales

Published: 4:13 PM July 1, 2021

The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. - Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Prince William and Prince Harry have unveiled a statue of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Norfolk-born Diana, who spent her early years at Sandringham, died at the age of 36 after a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

The statue was commissioned by the brothers to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world, and help future generations understand the significance of her place in history.

The unveiling took place at a small family event attended by Diana’s siblings Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Lady Jane Fellowes, in addition to the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, garden designer Pip Morrison and chair of Historic Royal Palaces, Rupert Gavin.

The statue aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, in addition to her work and the impact she had on so many people. Her figure is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work.

The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion.

Beneath the statue is a plinth engraved with The Princess’s name and the date of the unveiling. In front of the statue is a paving stone engraved with an extract after the poem The Measure of a Man which featured in the programme for the 2007 memorial service for the Princess.

The bronze statue, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, was sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley and is 1.25x life-size. It was cast by Castle Fine Arts Foundry in the traditional “lost-wax” process with a patina of a bluish green over black. The cast is hollow and is supported by a stainless-steel armature.

Princes William and Harry said: “Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."



