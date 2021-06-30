News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Statue will honour Norfolk's princess

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:40 PM June 30, 2021   
The EDP's only Sunday edition was produced on the morning of August 31, 1997 following the death of

Diana, Princess of Wales, who was born in Norfolk - Credit: PA

Princes William and Harry will put their differences aside to honour their mother, Princess Diana, as they unveil a statue in her memory.

Norfolk-born Diana, who spent her early years on the Sandringham Estate, would have been celebrating her 60th birthday on Thursday.

The Duke of Cambridge (l) and Duke of Sussex, who will be attending the funeral but will walk separa

The Duke of Cambridge (l) and Duke of Sussex, who will be unveiling a statue in their mother's memory on what would have been her 60th birthday - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

But the 36-year-old Princess died after a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

A royal source has described the ceremony, which will take place at Diana's former home, Kensington Palace, as being a "small event and a very personal moment for the family".

Diana, Princess of Wales (left) at Sandringham with Prince William and Harry and the Princess Royal

Diana, Princess of Wales (left) at Sandringham with Prince William and Harry and the Princess Royal (right) on Christmas Day 1991 - Credit: Archant Library

Kensington Palace has confirmed the royal brothers and Diana's close family, thought to be her siblings, will attend the unveiling, along with the statue committee and others involved in the process of erecting it in the palace's Sunken Garden.

But the scope of the unveiling has been reduced, with many of Diana's friends and colleagues unable to attend due to Covid regulations.

Princess Diana aged 6 with her brother Charles. Photo: PA

Princess Diana, aged six, with her brother Charles at Sandringham - Credit: PA

A royal source said: "Plans have been scaled back due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and media arrangements reflect both the size and tone of the event."

When the brothers commissioned the statue in 2017 - the 20th anniversary year of Diana's death - their relationship was in a better place, as they worked together to promote issues like raising awareness about mental health.

Princess Diana meeting school children at the opening of Splash in Sheringham in 1988.

Princess Diana meeting school children at the opening of Splash in Sheringham in 1988. - Credit: Archant

But today they appear divided not just physically, with Harry now living in California with his wife and children, but in outlook, as Harry raised a string of allegations about the royal family, the most damning being a claim of racism.

Yet following the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, the men appeared at ease in each others company, as they left the service deep in conversation.

ROYAL FAMILYA YOUNG DIANA SPENCER WITH PET GUINEA PIG1972PRINT C2009

A young Diana pictured with her pet guinea pig at Sandringham Flower Show in 1972 - Credit: John Hocknell

The unveiling has been delayed, with the Covid-19 pandemic playing a part in the ceremony now taking place 60 years after the princess was born.

In a statement when the project was announced, the brothers said: "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

ROYAL FAMILYPRINCESS OF WALES VISIT TO SANDRINGHAM - CHRISTMAS DAYDECEMBER 1994PRINT C2105NE

Princess Diana greets well wishers at Sandringham on Christmas Day in 1994 - Credit: Archant Archive


