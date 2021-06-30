Statue will honour Norfolk's princess
- Credit: PA
Princes William and Harry will put their differences aside to honour their mother, Princess Diana, as they unveil a statue in her memory.
Norfolk-born Diana, who spent her early years on the Sandringham Estate, would have been celebrating her 60th birthday on Thursday.
But the 36-year-old Princess died after a car crash in Paris in August 1997.
A royal source has described the ceremony, which will take place at Diana's former home, Kensington Palace, as being a "small event and a very personal moment for the family".
Kensington Palace has confirmed the royal brothers and Diana's close family, thought to be her siblings, will attend the unveiling, along with the statue committee and others involved in the process of erecting it in the palace's Sunken Garden.
You may also want to watch:
But the scope of the unveiling has been reduced, with many of Diana's friends and colleagues unable to attend due to Covid regulations.
A royal source said: "Plans have been scaled back due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and media arrangements reflect both the size and tone of the event."
Most Read
- 1 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
- 2 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
- 3 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
- 4 Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'
- 5 Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'
- 6 Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road
- 7 'Stupid' homesick university student in near-100mph police chase
- 8 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
- 9 'Heavy traffic' on A47 after crash at roundabout
- 10 Penthouse for sale with rooftop garden - but spot the unusual feature
When the brothers commissioned the statue in 2017 - the 20th anniversary year of Diana's death - their relationship was in a better place, as they worked together to promote issues like raising awareness about mental health.
But today they appear divided not just physically, with Harry now living in California with his wife and children, but in outlook, as Harry raised a string of allegations about the royal family, the most damning being a claim of racism.
Yet following the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, the men appeared at ease in each others company, as they left the service deep in conversation.
The unveiling has been delayed, with the Covid-19 pandemic playing a part in the ceremony now taking place 60 years after the princess was born.
In a statement when the project was announced, the brothers said: "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."