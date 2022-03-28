Superhero to kick off supermarket challenge for foster care
- Credit: Chris Bishop
There are 97,000 children in care or in need of a foster home. And Superhero Andy Whiting is going to pull his pants on over his tights and walk a step for every one of them.
Mr Whiting, 51 from Emneth, near Wisbech, hopes to raise awareness of the need for more foster parents on behalf of Starz, a new fostering agency which has been launched by his wife Lisa and two friends.
He will be walking around seven towns, starting from one of their busiest supermarkets to spread the word in his eye-catching costume.
Starz hopes to train carers, support them through their journey and be there to support fostered children after they become young adults.
Childcare worker Mrs Whiting, 52, has launched Starz with friends Nicky Starenczak, who has been fostering for 20 years and Zoe Key, who has also worked in childcare.
The three have each invested £40,000 to launch a community interest company. Formed in September 2019, its launch was hampered by the pandemic, in particular lockdowns preventing meetings from taking place.
"All three of us have a passion for getting things right," said Mrs Whiting. "It's not been easy, there's been a couple of times we thought it might fold, but because we're so passionate about what we do, we've kept pushing on."
Most Read
- 1 Model village gifted £1m Banksy artwork sold to new owners
- 2 'Loving sister' found dead in flat following cervical cancer diagnosis
- 3 'You name it, we've moved it' - van hire firm shuts after 50 years
- 4 City Chinese takeaway gets zero-star food hygiene rating
- 5 'It's a nightmare' - Pubs and restaurants face staff recruitment crisis
- 6 Neighbours' sadness after house hit with second fire in a month
- 7 7 quirky places to stay in Norfolk
- 8 Nine of the best family-friendly pubs in Norfolk
- 9 Part of A47 closed after crash in west Norfolk
- 10 Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands
Ms Starenczak said: "Wanting the best opportunities for children in care and keeping them safe is my passion.
"I am excited to see Starz light the way in changing the way independent fostering agencies support young people leaving care. If anyone out there is interested in becoming a foster carer, please get in touch."
Mrs Whiting said Starz will recruit and train foster carers before helping to match them with children in need of a new start. Some 7,000 families a year are needed in Norfolk.
Starz, which operates across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, will pay families from money it receives from local authorities to fund placements.
Becoming a foster carer takes from three to eight months of training and assessments.
The agency employs its own social worker and psychologist to support families.
Young people placed with Starz can turn to it for support up to the age of 27.
Mr Whiting thanked Andy Paton, manager at Howden's Kitchens in King's Lynn, who has provided Starz with T-shirts to wear for its awareness days.
For more information, e-mail info@starzfosteringcic.co.uk.
Starz on tour
Friday, April 8 (10am - 12-noon) – Springfield shopping centre, Spalding
Friday, April 8 (2pm - 4pm) – Bourne Tesco Extra
Saturday, April 9 (10am - 12-noon) – Ely Waitrose
Saturday, April 9 (2pm - 4pm) – Wisbech Tesco Extra
Sunday, April 10 (10am - 4pm) – Lowestoft (venue tbc)
Monday, April 11 (10am - 12-noon) – Thetford Tesco
Monday, April 11 (2pm - 4pm) - Kings Lynn Tesco Extra