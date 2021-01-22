Starting Handle donates £3,000 to support 'struggling' charities

Published: 12:54 PM January 22, 2021

The Starting Handle club has donated £3,000 of left over money from its postponed summer shows to support charities struggling in the pandemic.

Members of the vintage tractor club based in Smallburgh nominated East Coast Truckers, Cromer RNLI, Aylsham Royal British Legion, East Anglian Children’s Hospices, Norfolk Accident Rescue Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance to receive £500 each.

The organisation, formed in 1973, is not for profit and has not been able to hold its usual summer shows due to COVID restrictions.

Any profit from the shows is usually donated to charity.

Club treasurer Barbara Martins said: "We've had summer shows for the last 10 years and over that time we've given a lot of money away to charity, but with nothing going on at the moment we've had some excess in the account.

"In this current climate with so many charities struggling, we asked our members and if there were any charities they wanted to give money to, and donated the money to the ones our members chose."