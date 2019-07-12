New venue for one of East Anglia's biggest vintage machinery events

A previous Starting Handle Club summer show in Marsham. Photo: ANTONY KELLY Archant

Slow you down Bor! It's time to take life at the pace of yesteryear as north Norfolk prepares for one of the biggest vintage machinery events in East Anglia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Starting Handle Club is holding its 10th anniversary summer show on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, July 13/14 at a new venue - Spring Farm, Fir Covert Road, Felthorpe.

Vintage and classic tractors will be on display alongside stationary engines, horticultural equipment, mini tractor pulling, vintage and classic cars, motorbikes and lorries, a working field with a ploughing match on Sunday and an Old Time Road Working Gang plus many trade stands and rural crafts, plus children's entertainment.

Over the past nine years the event has raised a considerable amount to enable the club to donate to charity.

Those supported in the past including East Anglian Air Ambulance, East Anglian Children's Hospice, Big C Appeal, Macmillan Cancer Support, MS Therapy Centre, Nelsons Journey and many more local charities. More than £33,000 has been donated.

You may also want to watch:

In 1973 a group of vintage machinery enthusiasts attended events with their own exhibits and it was recommended by the late Ben Burgess that they form a club/society, which was set up in 1974.

The original chairman, Joe Parker, held the position for 31 years. He was succeeded by Richard Hewitt until 2018 when Sid Banham took over.

The club's name was chosen as all machines of the vintage era were started with a crank handle. These include tractors, stationary engines and cars.

Thousands of visitors go to the club's stands each year at the Worstead Festival, The Aylsham Show, The Royal Norfolk Show and, of course, the club's own summer show.

The club has always encouraged its junior members, many of whom have gone on to obtain employment with some of the large agricultural engineers in the area.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 8pm at Bawburgh Village Hall and enthusiastic adult and junior members are always welcome.

For more information you can contact a club member or visit www.startinghandleclub.co.uk

