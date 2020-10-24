Search

Advanced search

Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2020: Why your nominations are important

24 October, 2020 - 06:30
Former winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2013, Clinks Care Farm manager, Iris van Zon and softball player, Amie Hutchison. Picture: Nick Butcher/Ian Burt

Former winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2013, Clinks Care Farm manager, Iris van Zon and softball player, Amie Hutchison. Picture: Nick Butcher/Ian Burt

Nick Butcher/Ian Burt/Archant

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards is now in its eighth year and for many of its past nominees the feeling of being recognised has remained with them.

Iris Van Zon, who runs Clinks Care Farm in Toft Monks. Picture: Nick ButcherIris Van Zon, who runs Clinks Care Farm in Toft Monks. Picture: Nick Butcher

Organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News for the very first time, the annual event honours those who go the extra mile and deserve recognition for their actions.

In 2013, Clinks Care Farm in Toft Monks, on the Norfolk and Suffolk border, was named the winner of the Small Business Community Support of the Year category during the inaugural year of the awards.

Manager Iris van Zon runs the non-profit social enterprise with her husband, and remembers the moment they found out they had won.

She said winning had raised its profile and awareness of the difference it makes to the lives of disadvantaged people.

Amie Hutchison in Utrecht, where she played for a place in the Olympics PICTURE: ContributedAmie Hutchison in Utrecht, where she played for a place in the Olympics PICTURE: Contributed

“I think these awards are so important to celebrate and recognise local businesses that are innovative and exemplary in driving our economy forward and a benefit to our community,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“While times are difficult because of the pandemic, it’s even more important to recognise all the positive contributions local businesses are making.”

Amie Hutchison, 23, from Fakenham, was also nominated for an award in 2013 and won the Outstanding Sporting Achievement of the Year category.

Logos of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 sponsors. Picture: Archant LibraryLogos of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 sponsors. Picture: Archant Library

The softball player, who has previously represented Great Britain in tournaments across the word, has just returned from South Carolina, America, where she graduated from Francis Marion University after securing a scholarship.

She described being nominated “a complete shock”.

“I was surprised to win my category, especially when I was being compared to the other two phenomenal athletes I was up against,” she said. “To be recognised felt like an amazing achievement.”

Entries for the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards will close on Sunday, November 1. Finalists will be announced on November 19 in a special supplement in the EDP.

Winners of each category, including the winners of the Overall Star of Norfolk and the Judges’ Special Award, will be announced on Thursday, December 3, and feature in a winner supplement on December 8.

To make a nomination or view the categories, visit here or send completed nomination forms to EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, c/o Sandra Mackay, Archant, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Criminals more likely to be punished for bike thefts than rape as charges plummet

Charge rates for rape in Norfolk and Suffolk have fallen to just 2pc of all cases reported. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How we won fight to name cathedral fraudster

Rene Mugenzi claimed his life would be under threat if it was revealed that he lived in Norwich, yet he posted public photos on Facebook of his life in Norwich. Photo: Facebook/Rene Mugenzi

Double top can hit the spot for Canaries

Norwich City strikers Jordan Hugill and Teemu Pukki could continue their double act against Wycombe Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Yarmouth overtakes Norwich with highest coronavirus rate in Norfolk

Police patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gran has recorded weather in her garden every day for 40 years

Ruth Plant with her weather station in her garden in Taverham, where she has recorded the daily highest and lowest temperature for at least the last 45 years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY