Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2020: Why your nominations are important

Former winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2013, Clinks Care Farm manager, Iris van Zon and softball player, Amie Hutchison.

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards is now in its eighth year and for many of its past nominees the feeling of being recognised has remained with them.

Iris Van Zon, who runs Clinks Care Farm in Toft Monks. Picture: Nick Butcher Iris Van Zon, who runs Clinks Care Farm in Toft Monks. Picture: Nick Butcher

Organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News for the very first time, the annual event honours those who go the extra mile and deserve recognition for their actions.

In 2013, Clinks Care Farm in Toft Monks, on the Norfolk and Suffolk border, was named the winner of the Small Business Community Support of the Year category during the inaugural year of the awards.

Manager Iris van Zon runs the non-profit social enterprise with her husband, and remembers the moment they found out they had won.

She said winning had raised its profile and awareness of the difference it makes to the lives of disadvantaged people.

Amie Hutchison in Utrecht, where she played for a place in the Olympics PICTURE: Contributed Amie Hutchison in Utrecht, where she played for a place in the Olympics PICTURE: Contributed

“I think these awards are so important to celebrate and recognise local businesses that are innovative and exemplary in driving our economy forward and a benefit to our community,” she said.

“While times are difficult because of the pandemic, it’s even more important to recognise all the positive contributions local businesses are making.”

Amie Hutchison, 23, from Fakenham, was also nominated for an award in 2013 and won the Outstanding Sporting Achievement of the Year category.

Logos of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 sponsors. Picture: Archant Library Logos of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 sponsors. Picture: Archant Library

The softball player, who has previously represented Great Britain in tournaments across the word, has just returned from South Carolina, America, where she graduated from Francis Marion University after securing a scholarship.

She described being nominated “a complete shock”.

“I was surprised to win my category, especially when I was being compared to the other two phenomenal athletes I was up against,” she said. “To be recognised felt like an amazing achievement.”

Entries for the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards will close on Sunday, November 1. Finalists will be announced on November 19 in a special supplement in the EDP.

Winners of each category, including the winners of the Overall Star of Norfolk and the Judges’ Special Award, will be announced on Thursday, December 3, and feature in a winner supplement on December 8.

To make a nomination or view the categories, visit here or send completed nomination forms to EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, c/o Sandra Mackay, Archant, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.