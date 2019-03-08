Search

Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2019: Headline sponsor of EDP's glittering awards ceremony announced

PUBLISHED: 15:16 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 08 July 2019

Joshua Hopkins, Hopkins Homes, left, with John Gordon-Saker, Open Youth Trust, right, at OPEN Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

An award winning local business has announced its support for the EDP's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2019.

Developer Hopkins Homes has been announced as the headline sponsor for this year's glittering awards ceremony, to be held in conjunction with OPEN Norwich, and the OPEN Youth Trust.

And the housebuilding firm, which launched its half-a-million-pound charitable fund just two years ago, is set to throw its weight behind the event, which sees people across Norfolk and Waveney recognised for selfless acts of kindness and heroism.

Joshua Hopkins, from the Hopkins Charitable Fund, said: "At Hopkins Homes, we are committed to supporting local charities and organisations, ensuring we build thriving communities as well as homes - which is why we felt sponsoring the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards was a natural fit for us."

And he added: "We are delighted to sponsor such a special event that celebrates the countless volunteers and those who go above and beyond their normal duties to form the backbone of our communities.

"OPEN Youth Trust do great work with young people across the county and it's a pleasure to be able to support them."

John Gordon-Saker, chief executive of OPEN Youth Trust said: "We are really excited to be hosting the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards and are extremely grateful to Hopkins Homes for sponsoring the event.

"It promises to be a fantastic evening recognising and rewarding some inspirational individuals from Norfolk and Waveney.

"We urge all local trusts, companies or individuals to get involved by sponsoring an award or supporting the event by purchasing a table."

And EDP and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles said: "We're thrilled to have Hopkins Homes' support for what is set to be a truly memorable evening.

"The Stars Awards are all about celebrating the unsung heroes of our communities - making Hopkins the perfect fit.

"I would encourage everyone to get their nominations in."

The Hopkins Charitable Fund gives grants and donations to charities across East Anglia, and funds war memorial conservation.

Last winter, Hopkins created a £150,000 Winter Crisis Fund, including a £30,000 donation to the EDP Surviving Winter campaign.

The nominations for the 2019 Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards are open.

The awards, held in partnership with OPEN Norwich, will see all profits from the night, on Thursday, December 5, going to disadvantaged young people.

And the 13 categories - celebrating the best of our communities and neighbours - highlight their often unseen acts of kindness and bravery.

They are: Carer of the Year; Young Person of the Year; Sporting Achievement of the Year; Education Champion of the Year; Outstanding Act of Bravery of the Year; NHS Person of the Year; Fire and Rescue Person of the Year; Police Person of the Year; Community Champion of the Year; Team or Community Group of the Year; Charity Fundraiser of the Year; Cultural or Arts Person of the Year; and Unsung Hero or Heroine of the Year.

To nominate someone, visit: https://opennorwich.org.uk/awards/stars-of-norfolk-waveney-awards/awards-form/ or for sponsorship packages contact Angela Brett on angela@opennorwich.org.uk or call 01603 252111.

