Search

Advanced search

Stars Awards organisers urge people to nominate as deadline gets closer

PUBLISHED: 09:17 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 05 September 2019

The East Coast Truckers win the Judges Special award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by David McQuade, centre, of the Flagship Group. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The East Coast Truckers win the Judges Special award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by David McQuade, centre, of the Flagship Group. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Award nominations for the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards have been rolling in this summer.

John Nooney, overall winner of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJohn Nooney, overall winner of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And with nominations closing for the awards -which celebrate community heroes across the county, organisers OPEN Norwich are calling for more people to come forward and nominate the region's unsung stars for a well-deserved dose of recognition.

Categories for the annual awards range from carer of the year, to team and community champion, and even emergency services personnel.

READ MORE: Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2019: Headline sponsor of glittering awards ceremony announced

The full list is: Carer of the Year, sponsored by Great Yarmouth Council; Young Person of the Year, sponsored by Norfolk Constabulary; Sporting Achievement of the Year, sponsored by Norwich Accountancy; Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year, sponsored by Breckland Council; NHS Person of the Year, sponsored by NHS clinical commissioning groups for Norfolk and Waveney; Fire & Rescue Person of the Year, sponsored by Norfolk County Council; Police Person of the Year, sponsored by Norwich Accountancy; Community Champion of the Year, sponsored by Flagship Group; Team or Community Group of the Year, sponsored by Norse; Charity Fundraiser of the Year, sponsored by Flagship Group; Cultural/Arts Person of the Year, sponsored by Broadland and South Norfolk District Councils, Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year, sponsored by Gasway.

You may also want to watch:

The final category, Education Champion of the Year, is still awaiting sponsorship.

All profits from the awards night, on Thursday, December 5, go to disadvantaged young people.

READ MORE: Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2019: Organisations urged to show support for EDP's annual Stars awards

Nominations, which opened on Friday, June 14, close at midnight on Monday, September 30.

Shortlisted nominees will be invited to a glittering awards ceremony at OPEN Norwich on Thursday, December 5, hosted by BBC's Radio Norfolk's Nick Conrad, where the following awards will be announced: the Judges Special Award, sponsored by Cottages.com, and the Overall Stars of Norfolk Award, sponsored by Spire Solicitors.

- To make a nomination visit OPEN Norwich's nomination page.

- Or send your completed form to EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney, c/o Jessica Frank-Keyes, Eastern Daily Press, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

Most Read

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Air ambulance called to car crash which has closed road

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to popular man killed in crash with camper van

Cliffy James pictured in the Green Dragon pub. Picture: Marc Betts

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

‘Every time I see him my heart breaks’ - dog desperate for home after 10 months at rescue centre

Cecil needs a home. Photo: RSPCA

Plans submitted for ‘unique’ rural school

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists