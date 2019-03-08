Stars Awards organisers urge people to nominate as deadline gets closer
PUBLISHED: 09:17 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 05 September 2019
Archant
Award nominations for the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards have been rolling in this summer.
And with nominations closing for the awards -which celebrate community heroes across the county, organisers OPEN Norwich are calling for more people to come forward and nominate the region's unsung stars for a well-deserved dose of recognition.
Categories for the annual awards range from carer of the year, to team and community champion, and even emergency services personnel.
The full list is: Carer of the Year, sponsored by Great Yarmouth Council; Young Person of the Year, sponsored by Norfolk Constabulary; Sporting Achievement of the Year, sponsored by Norwich Accountancy; Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year, sponsored by Breckland Council; NHS Person of the Year, sponsored by NHS clinical commissioning groups for Norfolk and Waveney; Fire & Rescue Person of the Year, sponsored by Norfolk County Council; Police Person of the Year, sponsored by Norwich Accountancy; Community Champion of the Year, sponsored by Flagship Group; Team or Community Group of the Year, sponsored by Norse; Charity Fundraiser of the Year, sponsored by Flagship Group; Cultural/Arts Person of the Year, sponsored by Broadland and South Norfolk District Councils, Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year, sponsored by Gasway.
The final category, Education Champion of the Year, is still awaiting sponsorship.
All profits from the awards night, on Thursday, December 5, go to disadvantaged young people.
Nominations, which opened on Friday, June 14, close at midnight on Monday, September 30.
Shortlisted nominees will be invited to a glittering awards ceremony at OPEN Norwich on Thursday, December 5, hosted by BBC's Radio Norfolk's Nick Conrad, where the following awards will be announced: the Judges Special Award, sponsored by Cottages.com, and the Overall Stars of Norfolk Award, sponsored by Spire Solicitors.
- To make a nomination visit OPEN Norwich's nomination page.
- Or send your completed form to EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney, c/o Jessica Frank-Keyes, Eastern Daily Press, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.