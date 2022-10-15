Hero horse saves life of mare found in 'critical situation'

Video

When vets were faced with a seriously ill mare in a “critical situation”, it was touch-and-go as to whether or not she would live.

But thanks to a generous donation from a heavy horse named Rourke, the piebald named Coral has made a miraculous recovery.

Arriving at Redwings Horse Sanctuary as part of a welfare case, Coral arrived in its care with low weight.

And after staff quickly noticed some redworm larvae, she began to deteriorate quickly and needed urgent supportive care.

Redwings veterinary surgeon, Dawn Trayhorn, oversaw Coral’s care. She said: “Coral was losing protein from her intestines. It was a critical situation, and we could have lost her.”

And that is where Rourke came in.

As a healthy, heavy horse on no medication, the Irish Draught cross gelding was the perfect plasma donor for Coral.

Coral was found in a 'critical situation' - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Ms Trayhorn, who also oversaw the donation, said: “Coral wouldn’t have survived without the intensive care she was given, and the plasma from Rourke was vital in getting her to turn the corner.

“Coral is now doing great. She’s back at Redwings Caldecott Visitor Centre, in Fritton, with her group of friends and hopefully can be rehomed at some point in the future.

“Rourke did really well during the procedure and had lots of TLC and yummy dinners afterwards, before being returned to his friend group too. He’s a real animal hero.

“It’s amazing when we’re able to save a life. The whole team pulls together in situations like this. It’s difficult, but also what we’re here for. Coral and Rourke are very special to us.”

Coral is well on the way to recovery now - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

