Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2020: Huge boost in support for awards

From exceptional bravery to dogged determination, already nominations for inspiring communities and individuals are flooding in for the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2020.

Back for its eighth year, excitement is mounting for the event that honours those who go the extra mile and deserve recognition for their hard work.

Organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News for the very first time, the awards are being backed by a number of sponsors keen to sing about the wonderful things happening in our communities.

Lee Barnard, group managing director of headline sponsor Hopkins Homes, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be the headline sponsor for the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Recognising the achievements of people in our communities, who have gone above and beyond, is important at any time but is, I think, vitally so this year.”

Entries will close on Sunday, November 1.

Finalists will be announced on November 19 in a special supplement in the EDP.

Winners of each category, including the winners of the Overall Star of Norfolk and the Judges’ Special Award, will be announced on Thursday, December 3, and feature in a winner supplement on December 8.

To make a nomination, visit www.edp24.co.uk/stars or send completed nomination forms to EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, c/o Sandra Mackay, Archant, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

Entry for this year’s 13 award categories is now open, with nominations welcomed for these categories:

• Carer of the Year

This could be someone who works in a care home, provides care at home or in any of our many care facilities across the region. The winner will have shown compassion and dedication when it comes to looking after other people.

This category is sponsored by Castlemeadow Care. Its director of operations, Garry Gardiner, said: “We are thrilled to be part of this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards.

“With the challenges that we currently find ourselves living in there has never been a more poignant time to recognise and celebrate those within our community who have gone over and beyond to support others.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for all those unsung heroes to be recognised for the selfless acts of dedication and kindness shown to others. “

• Charity Hero of the Year

We have so many fantastic charities across Norfolk and Waveney - but who are the people who make them tick? Who is it that absolutely dedicates themselves to the cause? Nominees can be paid for members of staff who go above and beyond or volunteers.

Stuart Wyle, director of engagement and income at East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), the sponsors of this category, said: “East Anglian Air Ambulance is thrilled to sponsor this award, knowing first-hand how important individuals are to making a charity a success. We wouldn’t be able to help people in their hour of need without our exceptional supporters, volunteers and staff, who have kept EAAA flying over the last 20 years.

“We are really looking forward to helping to celebrate the people who help to make Norfolk and Waveney’s charities exceptional, especially during such a difficult year for the sector.”

• Community Hero of the Year

This is the year in which community has come to the fore once more, with so many examples of people coming together at a local level and doing good for others. But who has been the shining light where you live? We’d like them to be nominated.

Hopestead, part of the Flagship Group working towards solving the housing crisis in the East of England, is proud to support this category and recognise heroes within our communities.

Marie-Claire Delbrouque, co-founder and managing director, said: “At Hopestead, we believe in community. We’ve seen the positive impact that we can have when we reach out a helping hand, supporting others through challenges.

“We know too what difference we can make when we work together, as we have seen so much over the last few months. We are proud to sponsor this award that will highlight the significant impact people can and do have within their communities.”

• Education Hero of the Year

For many, working in education is much more than a job - it’s a way of life - and so many people in the education sector go the extra mile to give the children they work with a better future. This category is open to teachers, support staff or anyone who works within the education sector.

City College Norwich is proud to support this category and recognise the education heros across Norfolk and Waveney.

Corrienne Peasgood, principal, City College Norwich, said: “Our college is proud to not only be a part of the education community in Norfolk and Waveney, but to also play a part in training the next generation of inspirational teachers and support staff. Across all phases and types of education, we see the truly life-changing difference that outstanding educators make for learners of all ages. This award is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate our education heroes.”

• Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year

This category is designed to celebrate an on the spot act of heroism or bravery. Do you know someone who didn’t think twice to help when it really mattered?

The Big C is sponsoring this category and Chris Bushby, its chief executive, explained why he was excited to be celebrating the bravery of special individuals.

Dr Bushby said: “Big C is delighted to be supporting Archant in celebrating the bright stars and heroes of our region within this year’s awards.

“As a local charity, established 40 years ago to help those in Norfolk and Waveney affected by cancer, we understand the importance and value of community support. It is wonderful therefore to have this opportunity to recognise those that have made a special contribution for the benefit of others or have shown great courage to overcome adversity.”

• Team/Community Group of the Year

While great community work is often carried out by a dedicated individual, it also often relies heavily on a team and great teamwork. With this category we are looking for a team or group that dedicates itself to the betterment of others and makes a real difference in the community.

Sponsored by Norfolk Community Foundation, its chief executive, Claire Cullens, said: “So many of us have relied on the brilliant work of local grassroots organisations during the Covid-19 crisis.

“In leading the charity response in Norfolk to the pandemic, we at Norfolk Community Foundation have been enormously proud to champion these fantastic groups and, in a year when so many of us have called on them for support and comfort, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate some of the amazing people that do so much for their local communities.”

• Village or Town of the Year

Do you love where you live? Does your town or village make you proud? Let us know why and it could be crowned the Norfolk and Waveney village or town of the year!

Mark Proctor, senior partner at Lovewell Blake, the sponsors of this category, said: “For over 160 years, Lovewell Blake has been a part of the Norfolk and Suffolk community, supporting businesses and people in the counties’ towns and villages.

“That support extends beyond our core business activities. Since 2008, when we set up our LB150 community fund, we have given out more than £300,000 in grants to grassroots community organisations in the county’s communities.

“Lovewell Blake is proud to support the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, and to recognise the inspirational people who make our communities so vibrant.”

• NHS Person of the Year

What a challenging year it has been for the NHS and if ever there was a moment in history that highlighted why the NHS and its dedicated staff are so important - 2020 was it. This category is for the people who make the NHS the great service that it is today and is open to anyone who works in the public health sector.

Nathan Sylvester, director of category sponsors Prostyle Tiles, said: “My family has many reasons to support our wonderful NHS. My partner is a staff nurse and our three children were born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

“We are grateful to the NHS frontline who has worked throughout the pandemic.

“Prostyle are a family firm proud to serve our local community and to recognise our local NHS through sponsorship of this brilliant award.”

• Police / Fire Person of the Year

So often, police and fire service personnel are the unsung heroes of the region. To them their work is there job, to others it means lives saved and people rescued from difficult situations. This category aims to shine a light on some of those fantastic individual efforts within the services.

Breckland Council are proud to support the Police / Fire Person of the Year category and recognise the heros in blue and red across Norfolk and Waveney.

Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen said: “Breckland Council has a strong partnership with the local emergency services and we are working closely together to deliver a programme of support for some of our most vulnerable residents, while also tackling issues such as county lines exploitation. I’m therefore delighted that this year we’ll be sponsoring the Police/Fire Person of the Year award and helping to shine a light on some of the truly inspirational public servants who put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe.”

• Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year

Who is the person within your community that does so much, but doesn’t expect anything in return? Without these people, many charities, organisations and community groups simply could exist - now it’s time to recognise their efforts.

David Parfrey, executive chair of category sponsors Norwich Research Park, said: “This year, more than any other in living memory, has been one where we have had to rely upon each other for help and support.

“Perhaps one of the positives to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic is that we now have a greater sense of community, whether that’s social, business or indeed global - that sense of ‘we’re all in it together’.

“Often it’s the unsung heroes and heroines in these communities who are the ones that galvanise action and make things happen.

“That’s why Norwich Research Park is delighted to be sponsoring this year’s award, to recognise those inspiring people in our communities.”

• Young Person of the Year

Across the region there are numerous examples of young people doing great things. From the charity fund-raiser taking part in a difficult challenge to the volunteer helping their city, town or village. This category is open to anyone under the age of 18 as of Dec 1, 2020.

Ashtons Legal are sponsoring this year’s Young Person of the Year award.

Dave Richardson, customer relationships management and sales manager, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Young Person of the Year in the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2020.

“As a firm, we believe it is important to contribute to life beyond work - after all, we are part of the East Anglian scenery too as we live here, we play here and it is where we’ve chosen to raise our families.”

• Judges’ Special Award

This award will be decided by the judges and go to someone who hasn’t won a previous category, but nevertheless deserves recognition. This is a non-entry category.

This category is sponsored by Hopestead. Its co-founder and trustee, Andrew Yuill, said: “We want to bring about a change for good, and for us, that means ending homelessness in the East of England – we believe everyone deserves a place to call home.

“This idea of making a difference to benefit others underpins the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards which is why we are so pleased to be a sponsor and help to celebrate the positive impact we can all have for others.”

• Overall Star of Norfolk and Waveney

The ultimate Overall Star of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 is chosen by the judges out of one of our category winners. This is a non-entry category and is being sponsored by the awards’ headline sponsor Hopkins Homes.

Group managing director, Lee Barnard, said: “Hopkins Homes has never been more dedicated to enhancing and supporting the communities our homes are a part of.

“This year we refocused our charitable funding to support causes facing additional strain as a result of the exceptional circumstances driven by coronavirus. We have also launched the Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme to give essential support and advice to community organisations.

“I had the pleasure of attending last year’s awards event to hear first-hand the remarkable stories from the region’s everyday heroes and look forward to learning about the inspirational individuals who have been nominated this year.

“We are extremely proud to sponsor these awards and celebrate public-spirited achievement.”