Gallery

Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2019: 'Inspirational' awards launched for seventh year

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The EDP's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards are back! And they are set to be an unforgettable evening as always.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk Marshland rescue team win the Special Recognition award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Norfolk Marshland rescue team win the Special Recognition award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The celebration highlights those often unseen acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness that make our communities so special and from today we want your nominations.

This year's awards, held in partnership with OPEN Norwich Youth Trust for the very first time, will again reward those deserving from Norfolk and Waveney who go the extra mile.

As the annual celebration is launched for its seventh year, EDP and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles said: "These awards remain one of the highlights of the Norfolk calendar and I'm delighted that this year we have OPEN Norwich Youth Trust on board to work with us on them.

"For those nominated it means so much and an evening in which we celebrate the heroism of so many in our communities is the very least they deserve.

Dave Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press, speaks at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dave Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press, speaks at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I would urge people to get behind this and put forward their nominations."

READ MORE: Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2018: winners announced

John Gordon-Saker, CEO for OPEN Youth Trust, added: "We are excited to be working in association with the Eastern Daily Press and to be hosting the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards within our venue later this year.

"Our venue lends itself perfectly to events like these, where we have a dedicated in-house planning, banqueting and tech team to deliver a high quality event which will showcase and celebrate some of the inspirational people living in our community."

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All shortlisted nominees will be invited to the ceremony, held at the OPEN Norwich, on Bank Plain, on Thursday, December 5 and hosted by BBC Radio Norfolk's Nick Conrad.

READ MORE: Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2018: 'Emotional and heartwarming' celebration kicks off for another year

Judges will also announce the winners of a special award and the overall Stars of Norfolk Award on the night. Entries will close on Monday, September 30.

For details of sponsorship packages, all proceeds of which go to the OPEN charity, contact Angela Brett on angela@opennorwich.org.uk or call 01603 252111.

The finalists of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The finalists of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Categories

Entry for this year's 13 categories is now open, with nominations welcomed for:

- Carer of the Year;

- Young Person of the Year;

John Nooney, left, winner of the Overall Star of Norfolk award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by Peter Hawes of the Flagship Group. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY John Nooney, left, winner of the Overall Star of Norfolk award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by Peter Hawes of the Flagship Group. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Sporting Achievement of the Year;

- Education Champion of the Year;

- Outstanding Act of Bravery of the Year;

- NHS Person of the Year;

Barry Watkins and Janet Rope, right, joint winners of the Lifetime Achievement award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by Jodie Sibley of Adnams. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Barry Watkins and Janet Rope, right, joint winners of the Lifetime Achievement award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by Jodie Sibley of Adnams. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Fire and Rescue Person of the Year;

- Police Person of the Year;

- Community Champion of the Year;

- Team or Community Group of the Year;

- Charity Fundraiser of the Year;

- Cultural or Arts Person of the Year and

- Unsung Hero or Heroine of the Year.

To make a nomination, visit the OPEN awards nomination page.

You can also send your completed nomination form to EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney, c/o Jessica Frank-Keyes, Eastern Daily Press, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

You may also want to watch: