It’s back! The search for this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 is on

EDP and Norwich Evening News editor, David Powles, speaking at last year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards (2019).

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards are back and are set to be an unforgettable event marking an unprecedented year of courage and exceptional community spirit.

The winners of last year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney awards.

The annual celebration highlights those often unseen acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness that make our communities so special, and from today we want your nominations.

This year’s awards, which are being organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News for the very first time, will be honouring those from Norfolk and Waveney who go the extra mile and deserve recognition.

Editor David Powles said: “After the events of 2020, it’s more important than ever that we recognise the great community work, dedication, courage and bravery people have shown in Norfolk and Waveney and I know the judges and I will have so many nominations to choose from.

“Although the awards will have to be in a slightly different format than normal, it’s still important that we recognise the many community heroes out there and I am sure our winners can still enjoy a memorable experience. I implore upon people to think about who they can nominate and get it sent in.”

Logos of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 sponsors.

Hopkins Homes, the headline sponsor, is also sponsoring the Overall Star category. Group managing director, Lee Barnard, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be the headline sponsor for the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. Recognising the achievements of people in our communities, who have gone above and beyond, is important at any time but is, I think, vitally so this year.

“Hopkins Homes has never been more dedicated to enhancing and supporting the communities our homes are a part of. This year we refocused our charitable funding to support causes facing additional strain as a result of the exceptional circumstances driven by coronavirus. We have also launched the Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme to give essential support and advice to community organisations.

“I had the pleasure of attending last year’s awards event to hear first-hand the remarkable stories from the region’s everyday heroes and look forward to learning about the inspirational individuals who have been nominated this year.”

Finalists will be announced on November 19 in a special supplement in the EDP.

Winners of each category, including the winners of the Overall Star of Norfolk and the Judges’ Special Award, will be announced on Thursday, December 3, and featured in a winner supplement on December 8.

Entries will close on Sunday, November 1. · To make a nomination, visit the www.edp24.co.uk/stars website or send your completed nomination form to EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, c/o Sandra Mackay, Archant, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

Entry for this year’s 13 award categories is now open, with nominations welcomed for these categories

· Carer of the Year

This could be someone who works in a care home, provides care at home or in any of our many care facilities across the region. The winner will have shown compassion and dedication when it comes to looking after other people.

This category is sponsored by Castlemeadow Care. Its director of operations, Garry Gardiner, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for all those unsung heroes to be recognised for the selfless acts of dedication and kindness shown to others. “

· Charity Hero of the Year

We have so many fantastic charities across Norfolk and Waveney - but who are the people who make them tick? Nominees can be paid for members of staff who go above and beyond or volunteers.

Stuart Wyle, director of engagement and income at East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), the sponsors of this category, said: “East Anglian Air Ambulance is thrilled to sponsor this award, knowing first-hand how important individuals are to making a charity a success.”

· Community Hero of the Year

This is the year in which community has come to the fore once more, with so many examples of people coming together at a local level and doing good for others. But who has been the shining light where you live?

Hopestead, part of the Flagship Group working towards solving the housing crisis in the East of England, is proud to support this category and recognise heroes within our communities.

· Education Hero of the Year

For many, working in education is much more than a job - it’s a way of life - and so many people in the education sector go the extra mile to give the children they work with a better future. This category is open to teachers, support staff or anyone who works within the education sector.

City College Norwich is proud to support this category and recognise the education heros across Norfolk and Waveney.

· Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year

This category is designed to celebrate an on the spot act of heroism or bravery.

The Big C is sponsoring this category and Chris Bushby, its chief executive, said: “Big C is delighted to be supporting Archant in celebrating the bright stars and heroes of our region within this year’s awards.”

· Team/Community Group of the Year

With this category we are looking for a team or group that dedicates itself to the betterment of others and makes a real difference in the community.

Sponsored by Norfolk Community Foundation, its chief executive, Claire Cullens, said: “So many of us have relied on the brilliant work of local grassroots organisations during the Covid-19 crisis.”

· Village or Town of the Year

Do you love where you live? Does your town or village make you proud? Let us know why and it could be crowned the Norfolk and Waveney village or town of the year!

Mark Proctor, senior partner at Lovewell Blake, the sponsors of this category, said: “Lovewell Blake is proud to support the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, and to recognise the inspirational people who make our communities so vibrant.”

· NHS Person of the Year

This category is for the people who make the NHS the great service that it is today and is open to anyone who works in the public health sector.

Nathan Sylvester, director of category sponsors Prostyle Tiles, said: “Prostyle are a family firm proud to serve our local community and to recognise our local NHS through sponsorship of this brilliant award.”

· Police / Fire Person of the Year

This category aims to shine a light on some of those fantastic individual efforts within these services.

Breckland Council are proud to support the Police / Fire Person of the Year category and recognise the heroes in blue and red across Norfolk and Waveney.

· Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year

Who is the person within your community that does so much, but doesn’t expect anything in return?

David Parfrey, executive chair of category sponsors Norwich Research Park, said: “Often it’s the unsung heroes and heroines in these communities who are the ones that galvanise action and make things happen.”

· Young Person of the Year

Across the region there are numerous examples of young people doing great things. This category is open to anyone under the age of 18 as of Dec 1, 2020.

Ashtons Legal are sponsoring this year’s Young Person of the Year award.

Dave Richardson, customer relationships management and sales manager, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Young Person of the Year in the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2020.”

· Judges’ Special Award

This award will be decided by the judges and go to someone who hasn’t won a previous category, but nevertheless deserves recognition. This is a non-entry category.

This category is sponsored by Hopestead.

· Overall Star of Norfolk and Waveney

The ultimate star of Norfolk and Waveney 2020, chosen by the judges out of one of our category winners. This is a non-entry category and is being sponsored by Hopkins Homes.

