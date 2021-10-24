Stars of Norfolk and Waveney: A look back at one of last year's winners

Published: 6:30 AM October 24, 2021

Nominations are well underway for this year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards.

Today, we take a look back at the youngest winner of last year's awards, Jacob Gravestock.

Winning over the judges' hearts with his care and dedication towards his granddad who is battling cancer, Jacob took home the Judges’ Special Award, sponsored by Hopestead, and was a finalist for the Young Person of the Year, whilst proudly wearing his Blue Peter badge.

Jacob Gravestock (right), aged seven, from Dereham, walked, cycled and scooted nearly 200 miles to raise money for Weybourne Day Unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, who treated his grandad, Colin Clarke (left), for cancer. - Credit: Danielle Gravestock

At seven, Jacob walked, scooted and cycled 188 miles in 70 days all in the name of his beloved granddad who was diagnosed with terminal cancer just before lockdown.

Speaking ahead of his challenge back in 2020, Jacob said he wanted to raise money for the day unit at the hospital because the staff there helped him "make more memories" with his grandad, who he said "has been very brave and strong and loves me lots".

He raised over £2,000 for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital’s Cancer Care Centre, as staff there are helping to look after his granddad, Colin Clarke, who is stable and exceeding his diagnosis.

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 Awards at Norwich Cathedral. Jacob Gravestock, Judges Special Award. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Jacob's mum Danielle Gravestock, said: "Myself and Jacob's dad Anthony were really really proud of him and it was wonderful to see how much pride he had in himself.

"He made a huge positive impact on my dad who has been going through quite aggressive chemotherapy treatment and is so proud of him.

"He had his trophy on a little shelf in his bedroom and he is so proud when anyone comes round to show it off. It's been incredible."

The judges said: “What a determined, dedicated and thoughtful member of our community.

“Jacob has a big heart and is always thinking of others. He bought gifts and raised spirits during Covid-19 and sacrificed his Christmas presents to help those in need.”

