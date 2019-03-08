Stars of Norfolk 2019 finalists announced
PUBLISHED: 11:25 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 14 November 2019
The inspiring finalists have been announced for this year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney awards.
The glittering awards ceremony recognises unsung heroes across Norfolk and Waveney who have demonstrated selfless acts of kindness, heroism and bravery.
Taking place at Open Norwich in Bank Plain on Thursday, December 5, the ceremony, now in its seventh year, will see awards given out in 15 different categories ranging from outstanding bravery act of the year to charity fundraiser of the year.
And now after hours of deliberation and reading through awe-inspiring tales of people who have shown outstanding acts of kindness and determination, the finalists have been revealed.
One of the finalists, Harriot Woods, who has been nominated for outstanding bravery act of the year alongside her best friend, Kayleigh Brown, said she was very surprised to make the shortlist.
The care assistants kicked down the door of a burning flat in North Walsham in June and pulled an older man to safety after returning from Miss Brown's hen party at 3am.
Miss Woods, 20, added: "I feel very humbled that I have been nominated for this award and feel as though I did what anyone else would do in this situation."
This year the event, which is held by the EDP in partnership with Open Norwich and the Open Youth Trust, is sponsored by developer Hopkins Homes and will be hosted by ITV Anglia star Jonathan Wills.
Joshua Hopkins, of Hopkins Homes and The Hopkins Charitable Fund, said: "It was incredibly difficult to choose the winners as they were all worthy of recognition.
"There are so many outstanding initiatives in our area, many of them run by volunteers and other unsung heroes.
"I'm very much looking forward to the awards evening, it's in a fantastic venue and it will be a great chance for all the winners and nominees to celebrate their achievements."
All proceeds from sponsorship packages will be donated to disadvantaged young people at the Open charity.
The Stars of Norfolk 2019 finalists
NHS Person of the Year sponsored by NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups for Norfolk and Waveney
Caroline Copping
Erica Everitt
Chris Neil
Fire and Rescue Person of the Year sponsored by Norfolk County Council
Peter Greeves
Andrew Hall
SM Luke Hancock
Police Person of the Year sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services
PC Ian Betts
Michael Johnston
Sgt Steve Smith, PC Andy Randall, PC Arshad Shah
Community Champion of the Year sponsored by Flagship Group
Sue Hewitt
Ann Leitch
Steve Maddams
Team/Community Group of the Year sponsored by NorseCare
SENsational Families
Scole Nature Trails Trust
Happy Smiles
Charity Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by Flagship Group
Zara Dyer
John and Lynn Mezzetti
Bryony Seabrook
Sue Weaver
Young Person of the Year sponsored by Norfolk Constabulary
Lilly Beaman
Ollie Elvin
Ezara-Mai Downes
Sporting Achievement of the Year sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services
Calvin Smith
Heidi Palmer
Serena Grace
Ruby Bishop
Education Champion of the Year sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services
Louise Gardiner
Sarah Arnold
Lee McCowen
Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year sponsored by Breckland Council
Kayleigh Brown and Harriot Woods
PC Andrew Barton and PC Katie Harvey
Tracey Long
Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year sponsored by Gasway
Mike Potter
Gareth Hunt
Kim Woodrow
Carer of the Year sponsored by Great Yarmouth Council
Ian Brown
Victoria Trattles
Matthew and Alison Hughes
Cultural/Arts Person of the Year sponsored by Broadland and South Norfolk District Councils
Adrienne Cleary
Hethersett Pantomime Group
Michaela Rudling
Two more winners will also be unveiled on the night for the overall Stars of Norfolk award, sponsored by Spire Solicitors, and the Judges' Special Award, sponsored by Cottages.com.