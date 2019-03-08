Stars of Norfolk 2019 finalists announced



The inspiring finalists have been announced for this year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney awards.



The glittering awards ceremony recognises unsung heroes across Norfolk and Waveney who have demonstrated selfless acts of kindness, heroism and bravery.

Taking place at Open Norwich in Bank Plain on Thursday, December 5, the ceremony, now in its seventh year, will see awards given out in 15 different categories ranging from outstanding bravery act of the year to charity fundraiser of the year.



And now after hours of deliberation and reading through awe-inspiring tales of people who have shown outstanding acts of kindness and determination, the finalists have been revealed.

One of the finalists, Harriot Woods, who has been nominated for outstanding bravery act of the year alongside her best friend, Kayleigh Brown, said she was very surprised to make the shortlist.



The care assistants kicked down the door of a burning flat in North Walsham in June and pulled an older man to safety after returning from Miss Brown's hen party at 3am.

Miss Woods, 20, added: "I feel very humbled that I have been nominated for this award and feel as though I did what anyone else would do in this situation."



This year the event, which is held by the EDP in partnership with Open Norwich and the Open Youth Trust, is sponsored by developer Hopkins Homes and will be hosted by ITV Anglia star Jonathan Wills.

Joshua Hopkins, of Hopkins Homes and The Hopkins Charitable Fund, said: "It was incredibly difficult to choose the winners as they were all worthy of recognition.

"There are so many outstanding initiatives in our area, many of them run by volunteers and other unsung heroes.

"I'm very much looking forward to the awards evening, it's in a fantastic venue and it will be a great chance for all the winners and nominees to celebrate their achievements."

All proceeds from sponsorship packages will be donated to disadvantaged young people at the Open charity.

The Stars of Norfolk 2019 finalists

NHS Person of the Year sponsored by NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups for Norfolk and Waveney

Caroline Copping

Erica Everitt

Chris Neil

Fire and Rescue Person of the Year sponsored by Norfolk County Council

Peter Greeves

Andrew Hall

SM Luke Hancock

Police Person of the Year sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services

PC Ian Betts

Michael Johnston

Sgt Steve Smith, PC Andy Randall, PC Arshad Shah

Community Champion of the Year sponsored by Flagship Group

Sue Hewitt

Ann Leitch

Steve Maddams

Team/Community Group of the Year sponsored by NorseCare

SENsational Families

Scole Nature Trails Trust

Happy Smiles

Charity Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by Flagship Group

Zara Dyer

John and Lynn Mezzetti

Bryony Seabrook

Sue Weaver

Young Person of the Year sponsored by Norfolk Constabulary

Lilly Beaman

Ollie Elvin

Ezara-Mai Downes

Sporting Achievement of the Year sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services

Calvin Smith

Heidi Palmer

Serena Grace

Ruby Bishop

Education Champion of the Year sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services

Louise Gardiner

Sarah Arnold

Lee McCowen

Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year sponsored by Breckland Council

Kayleigh Brown and Harriot Woods

PC Andrew Barton and PC Katie Harvey

Tracey Long

Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year sponsored by Gasway

Mike Potter

Gareth Hunt

Kim Woodrow

Carer of the Year sponsored by Great Yarmouth Council

Ian Brown

Victoria Trattles

Matthew and Alison Hughes

Cultural/Arts Person of the Year sponsored by Broadland and South Norfolk District Councils

Adrienne Cleary

Hethersett Pantomime Group

Michaela Rudling

Two more winners will also be unveiled on the night for the overall Stars of Norfolk award, sponsored by Spire Solicitors, and the Judges' Special Award, sponsored by Cottages.com.