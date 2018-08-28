Search

Glittering Stars awards to be broadcast on EDP Facebook

PUBLISHED: 16:33 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 05 December 2018

Eastern Daily Press Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards ceremony 2017 at St Andrews Hall, Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eastern Daily Press Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards ceremony 2017 at St Andrews Hall, Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

This year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards will be shown live on the EDP’s Facebook account this evening.

The 2018 judging panel for the EDP Stars of Norfolk Awards. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The 2018 judging panel for the EDP Stars of Norfolk Awards. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The awards, hosted by Nick Conrad of BBC Radio Norfolk, are designed to celebrate the people across the region who give that little bit extra to their communities, or achieve fantastic things without asking for recognition.

Taking place in The Halls in St Andrew’s Plain in Norwich, the glittering ceremony will begin at 7.30pm when David Powles, editor of the EDP starts off proceedings with a short speech following a buffet dinner.

The awards ceremony itself will take place between 7.40pm and 9.30pm, featuring awards such as inspirational person of the year, fire service person of the year, and volunteer of the year.

There will also be an Overall Star award presented to one special nominee. Last year the award was presented to Tracey Eves, a carer from Swaffham.

This year’s categories and sponsors are:

Carer of the Year/ Norfolk County Council

Young Person of the Year/ Broadland District Council

Outstanding Sporting Achievement of the Year/ RFT

Community Group or Champion of the Year/ Norfolk Community Foundation

Outstanding Bravery/ Norwich City Council

Hospital/Ambulance Hero of the Year/ East of England Cooperative Society

Team of the Year/ North Norfolk District Council

Inspirational Person of the Year/ Cottages.com

Fire Service Person of the Year/ Gasway

Volunteer of the Year/ Breckland District Council

Judges’ Special Award/ Flagship Group

Police Person of the Year/ Archant

Unsung Hero of the Year/ Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Lifetime Achievement/ Adnams

Special Recognition Award/ Archant

Overall Winner/ Flagship Group

