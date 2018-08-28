Glittering Stars awards to be broadcast on EDP Facebook
PUBLISHED: 16:33 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 05 December 2018
This year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards will be shown live on the EDP’s Facebook account this evening.
The awards, hosted by Nick Conrad of BBC Radio Norfolk, are designed to celebrate the people across the region who give that little bit extra to their communities, or achieve fantastic things without asking for recognition.
Taking place in The Halls in St Andrew’s Plain in Norwich, the glittering ceremony will begin at 7.30pm when David Powles, editor of the EDP starts off proceedings with a short speech following a buffet dinner.
The awards ceremony itself will take place between 7.40pm and 9.30pm, featuring awards such as inspirational person of the year, fire service person of the year, and volunteer of the year.
There will also be an Overall Star award presented to one special nominee. Last year the award was presented to Tracey Eves, a carer from Swaffham.
This year’s categories and sponsors are:
Carer of the Year/ Norfolk County Council
Young Person of the Year/ Broadland District Council
Outstanding Sporting Achievement of the Year/ RFT
Community Group or Champion of the Year/ Norfolk Community Foundation
Outstanding Bravery/ Norwich City Council
Hospital/Ambulance Hero of the Year/ East of England Cooperative Society
Team of the Year/ North Norfolk District Council
Inspirational Person of the Year/ Cottages.com
Fire Service Person of the Year/ Gasway
Volunteer of the Year/ Breckland District Council
Judges’ Special Award/ Flagship Group
Police Person of the Year/ Archant
Unsung Hero of the Year/ Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Lifetime Achievement/ Adnams
Special Recognition Award/ Archant
Overall Winner/ Flagship Group