Stars of Doctor Who and Downton Abbey to star in lost episodes of Dad’s Army

PUBLISHED: 17:15 16 January 2019

Mathew Horne, David Hayman, Kevin Eldon, and Tom Rosenthal will also star in the remade episodes. Picture: Matt Crockett/Markham, Froggatt & Irwin/UKTV/Independent Talent

Mathew Horne, David Hayman, Kevin Eldon, and Tom Rosenthal will also star in the remade episodes. Picture: Matt Crockett/Markham, Froggatt & Irwin/UKTV/Independent Talent

Archant

It is an enduring comedy favourite whose charm has never faded - no matter how often the episodes are repeated.

Robert Bathurst, Kevin R. McNally, and Bernard Cribbins will star in Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes. Picture Daniel Dornhöfer/Arg Talent/Gavin Barker AssociatesRobert Bathurst, Kevin R. McNally, and Bernard Cribbins will star in Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes. Picture Daniel Dornhöfer/Arg Talent/Gavin Barker Associates

But fans of Dad’s Army who yearn for even more of the would-be warriors of Walmington-on-Sea are in luck.

For a galaxy of 21st century stars are set to bring back three lost episodes of the sitcom, all of which were originally filmed in the STANTA Training Grounds near Thetford.

Stars of Downton Abbey, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Doctor Who will be taking the lead roles in the reboots, which will air on satellite channel Gold later this year.

Bernard Cribbins (Doctor Who), Kevin R. McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean), Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Downton Abbey) and Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey) will star in UKTV’s Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes.

Members of the Dad's Army cast in the Anchor Hotel in Thetford during a break in filming. Photograph Simon ParkerMembers of the Dad's Army cast in the Anchor Hotel in Thetford during a break in filming. Photograph Simon Parker

However, the show will not be returning to the county for the filming of the episodes.

The episodes were broadcast 50 years ago as part of the second series of Dad’s Army, but then disappeared from the archives.

Mr McNally will be leading the platoon as Captain Mainwaring, with Mr Bathurst as Sergeant Wilson and Mr Cribbins playing Private Godfrey.

Mr McNally said: “Now look here men, HQ tells me that three episodes of Dad’s Army have gone missing. And it has fallen to us to step in and replace them.

Bressingham Steam Museum have a collection of memorabillia and vehicles from Dad's Army. Pictured is an image from the filming using the Austin 8 which was used in the making of 'Private Pike'. Picture: Sonya DuncanBressingham Steam Museum have a collection of memorabillia and vehicles from Dad's Army. Pictured is an image from the filming using the Austin 8 which was used in the making of 'Private Pike'. Picture: Sonya Duncan

“I have been asked to double for Captain Mainwaring and daunting as that may be, I accept the responsibility and look forward to leading the Walmington-on-Sea Home Guard in three last pushes against the Jerries. I hope you’ll join us and enjoy the ride.”

Mr Bathurst said he hoped the new versions of the episodes would honour the work of writers Jimmy Perry and David Croft.

He said: “I hope we can honour Croft and Perry’s lost episodes. It’s a celebration of their writing, with understudies.”

And for Mr Cribbins it is a return to camouflage more than 70 years after he volunteered for the Parachute Regiment in 1947 after being called up for national service.

Filming of Dad's Army took place in Norfolk, places included Thetford, Diss and Sheringham. Pictured, some of the cast of Dad's Army including Arthur Lowe who played Captain Mainwaring and John Laurie as Private Frazer in August 1971 . Picture: ArchantFilming of Dad's Army took place in Norfolk, places included Thetford, Diss and Sheringham. Pictured, some of the cast of Dad's Army including Arthur Lowe who played Captain Mainwaring and John Laurie as Private Frazer in August 1971 . Picture: Archant

Mathew Horne will play Private Walker, Kevin Eldon Lance Corporal Jones, David Hayman will play Private Frazer, and Tom Rosenthal will play Pike.

The three episodes are called The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Walker, A Stripe for Frazer, and Under Fire.

