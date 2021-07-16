7 EastEnders stars who have been spotted in Norfolk

Video

Published: 12:31 PM July 16, 2021

EastEnders stars Scott Maslen, who plays Jack Branning, and Himesh Patel, who played Tamwar Masood from 2007 to 2016, have both been spotted in Norfolk. - Credit: Alan Palmer/Denise Bradley

From Jack Branning actor Scott Maslen to soap-turned-film star Himesh Patel, these EastEnders actors have been spotted in Norfolk in recent years.

EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. - Credit: Alan Palmer

1. Scott Maslen - Jack Branning

Scott is best known for playing one of the Branning brothers on the hit soap and as a police officer he is kept busy dealing with all the scrapes on Albert Square.

He swapped the Queen Vic for The Hunworth Bell, near Holt in north Norfolk, for a meal with his family in July this year.

He posed for photos with some of the regulars and told staff he was staying near Thornham for a few days.

EastEnders actor Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell, spent his childhood in King's Lynn and regularly returns to Norfolk. - Credit: PA Images

2. Steve McFadden - Phil Mitchell

Steve is one of the soap's longest-serving cast members and has played loveable rogue Phil Mitchell since 1990.

The actor spent his childhood in King's Lynn and regularly comes back to Norfolk.

He was last spotted in 2019 picking up a takeaway at award-winning restaurant Wells Crab House in Wells-next-the-Sea.

In 2017, the soap legend also made a personal appearance at Norwich nightclub Mercy, which has since closed, where he posed for pictures with fans.

EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco were spotted at Carrow Road Credit: Paul Newby - Credit: Archant

3 & 4. Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco - Robbie Jackson and Beppe di Marco

These two former EastEnders stars came to Carrow Road in summer 2019 to watch Norwich City take on Chelsea.

The pair found themselves in hot water after sitting in the Wensum Corner in the Norwich City end, where onlookers said they were jumping up and clapping for the opposing team.

They were spoken to by a steward and did not return after half-time, but were later seen enjoying drinks at Rooftop Gardens in Rose Lane.

Ross Kemp arriving at the Seal and Shore Watch UK 2019 Easter event. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

5. Ross Kemp - Grant Mitchell

Ross Kemp played Grant, the brother of Phil and son of Queen Vic landlady and matriarch Peggy Mitchell, from 1990 until 2006.

Since then, apart from a brief return to the soap in 2016, he has fronted hard-hitting documentaries on subjects such as gangs and the war in Afghanistan.

His parents John and Jean live in Knapton in north Norfolk and he also supports local events and charities.

He was made the patron of Norfolk animal rescue group Seal and Shore Watch UK in April 2018 and signed photographs and merchandise at The Royal Hotel in Mundesley for its Easter event in 2019.





Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

6. Himesh Patel - Tamwar Masood

Himesh played brainbox Tamwar Masood from 2007 to 2016 and the actor's career has since gone from strength to strength.

He starred in Danny Boyle's hit 2019 film Yesterday and plays musician Jack Malik who gains worldwide fame taking credit for songs by The Beatles.

The film was shot in locations across Norfolk and Suffolk, including Gorleston beach and the Pier Hotel, Latitude Festival in Henham Park and Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft.

7. Adam Woodyatt - Ian Beale

Adam Woodyatt is the soap's longest-serving cast member, along with Jane Slaughter who plays bartender Tracey, and he has been in it since the first episode in 1985.

Ian is Walford's answer to Alan Sugar, with businesses across Albert Square, and Adam is currently taking a break from the show, with character Ian fleeing after Sharon tried to serve him a poisoned pasta dish.

Since then, he has been exploring the UK on his bike and in May he posted a selfie on Instagram when he was cycling around Norfolk.

He is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal to star in Peter James' Looking Good Dead in October.