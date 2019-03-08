'May the 4th be with you': Star Wars legend shout out to Norfolk

Brian Herring (pictured) is known for his work in Star Wars. Picture: Screenshot from Brian Herring video Archant

The puppeteer who played BB-8 has recorded a video for a Norfolk pub in celebration of Star Wars day.

Brian Herring, who puppeteered the galactic rolling robot BB-8 in the Star Wars sequel has said “May the 4th be with you” to the Bridge Inn, in Acle.

In the 12-second video clip, Herring addressed fans in Norfolk as well as the Bridge Inn.

He said: “Hey everybody from the Bridge Inn in Norfolk.

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Pub of the week. Picture: James Bass Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Pub of the week. Picture: James Bass

“I'm Brian Herring I puppeteered BB-8 in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and I just wanted to say May the 4th be with you.”

Mark Coleman who works at the pub said there was “No better day for it - It's May 4th. It is amazing he did a shout out video for the Acle Bridge Inn.

Star Wars day celebrates George Lucas' creation of the science fiction film. It was celebrated for the first time in 2011.