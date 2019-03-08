Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'May the 4th be with you': Star Wars legend shout out to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:25 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 05 May 2019

Brian Herring (pictured) is known for his work in Star Wars. Picture: Screenshot from Brian Herring video

Brian Herring (pictured) is known for his work in Star Wars. Picture: Screenshot from Brian Herring video

Archant

The puppeteer who played BB-8 has recorded a video for a Norfolk pub in celebration of Star Wars day.

Brian Herring, who puppeteered the galactic rolling robot BB-8 in the Star Wars sequel has said “May the 4th be with you” to the Bridge Inn, in Acle.

In the 12-second video clip, Herring addressed fans in Norfolk as well as the Bridge Inn.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Hey everybody from the Bridge Inn in Norfolk.

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Pub of the week. Picture: James BassAcle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Pub of the week. Picture: James Bass

“I'm Brian Herring I puppeteered BB-8 in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and I just wanted to say May the 4th be with you.”

Mark Coleman who works at the pub said there was “No better day for it - It's May 4th. It is amazing he did a shout out video for the Acle Bridge Inn.

Star Wars day celebrates George Lucas' creation of the science fiction film. It was celebrated for the first time in 2011.

Most Read

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Konect Bus and First Buses have moved old buses to Norwich from other cities. Photo: Steve Adams

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

Norwich City fans hold up a banner that says it all, as their club earns promotion back to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Outdoor wear company closing city store

Outdoor clothing and gear shop Trespass in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is closing down. Picture: Archant

‘Barely anything left’: Lamb killed in ferocious attack

The owner found a lamb killed following a dog attack. Picture: Halesworth Police

Standing room only at pro-Remain Change UK’s Norwich rally

Heidi Allen and Dr Emma Taylor at the Change UK rally in Norwich. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

Norwich City fans hold up a banner that says it all, as their club earns promotion back to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘May the 4th be with you’: Star Wars legend shout out to Norfolk

Brian Herring (pictured) is known for his work in Star Wars. Picture: Screenshot from Brian Herring video

Why does Norfolk win so many beer awards? Norwich City of Ale festival will have the answer

Celebrating Norfolk's barley-to-beer champions: Pictured from left are Adrian Dyter of Crisp Malting Group, Dawn Leeder from City of Ale, Phil Cutter of The Murderers pub and David Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse. Picture: Frances Brace

Peter Beales Roses expanded garden centre blossoms into life

The new Rosarium restaurant at Peter Beales Roses in Attleborough is more than double the size of the old tea room. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Konect Bus and First Buses have moved old buses to Norwich from other cities. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists