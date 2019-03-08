'May the 4th be with you': Star Wars legend shout out to Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 08:25 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 05 May 2019
The puppeteer who played BB-8 has recorded a video for a Norfolk pub in celebration of Star Wars day.
Brian Herring, who puppeteered the galactic rolling robot BB-8 in the Star Wars sequel has said “May the 4th be with you” to the Bridge Inn, in Acle.
In the 12-second video clip, Herring addressed fans in Norfolk as well as the Bridge Inn.
He said: “Hey everybody from the Bridge Inn in Norfolk.
“I'm Brian Herring I puppeteered BB-8 in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and I just wanted to say May the 4th be with you.”
Mark Coleman who works at the pub said there was “No better day for it - It's May 4th. It is amazing he did a shout out video for the Acle Bridge Inn.
Star Wars day celebrates George Lucas' creation of the science fiction film. It was celebrated for the first time in 2011.