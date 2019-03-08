Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Cancer charity raises thousands at birthday ball

PUBLISHED: 18:41 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 15 April 2019

Wymondham cancer charity Star Throwers celebrated its 10th birthday at a birthday ball. Photo: Submitted

Wymondham cancer charity Star Throwers celebrated its 10th birthday at a birthday ball. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A Norfolk cancer charity has raised thousands at a ball celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Wymondham cancer charity Star Throwers celebrated its 10th birthday at a birthday ball. Photo: SubmittedWymondham cancer charity Star Throwers celebrated its 10th birthday at a birthday ball. Photo: Submitted

Star Throwers is a Wymondham -ased charity which has provided cancer support services to more than 2,000 families since it was founded in December 2008.

A decade later, the charity continues to offer free counselling sessions, group workshops and alternative therapies from its centre on Melton Road in Wymondham.

To celebrate its landmark birthday, the charity hosted a “Neptune's Ball” and charity auction at Barnham Broom Hotel, near Norwich, and raised £7,212.

General manager Steven Ho said: “10 years ago the charity began thanks to Dr Henry Mannings and in a time when there are so many good causes to support it is incredible that Star Throwers is still here and helping more people with cancer than ever before.

“We cannot thank enough all the amazing people who have supported the charity over the years.”

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

Cancer charity raises thousands at birthday ball

Wymondham cancer charity Star Throwers celebrated its 10th birthday at a birthday ball. Photo: Submitted

Norfolk’s tourism bosses hoping for a bumper Easter holiday weekend

Feeding the giraffe at Africa Alive! Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists