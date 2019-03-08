Cancer charity raises thousands at birthday ball

A Norfolk cancer charity has raised thousands at a ball celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Star Throwers is a Wymondham -ased charity which has provided cancer support services to more than 2,000 families since it was founded in December 2008.

A decade later, the charity continues to offer free counselling sessions, group workshops and alternative therapies from its centre on Melton Road in Wymondham.

To celebrate its landmark birthday, the charity hosted a “Neptune's Ball” and charity auction at Barnham Broom Hotel, near Norwich, and raised £7,212.

General manager Steven Ho said: “10 years ago the charity began thanks to Dr Henry Mannings and in a time when there are so many good causes to support it is incredible that Star Throwers is still here and helping more people with cancer than ever before.

“We cannot thank enough all the amazing people who have supported the charity over the years.”