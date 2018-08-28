Search

Star-studded line-up announced for Denver’s Day charity football match in Dereham

PUBLISHED: 15:24 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:50 15 December 2018

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt and Love Island 2017 contestant Dominic Lever. Photo: Neil Didsbury/Sonya Duncan

Archant

The official team line-ups for a charity football match in support of a mid-Norfolk child diagnosed with a rare form of cancer have been confirmed.

Former Norwich City stars and Love Island celebrities are teaming up to take part in the All Stars XI vs Help Delete Cancer FC match at Denver’s Day in Dereham on Sunday, December 16.

The Norwich City All Stars side features semi-retired boxer Anthony Ogogo and former heavyweight champion Herbie Hide playing alongside Norwich wrestling stars Roy Knight and Ricky Knight Jr.

The team also sees ex City players Grant Holt, Adrian Coote, Darren Eadie, Mike Milligan, Robert Fleck, Keith O’Neill and Dean Ashton, lace up their boots to play alongside Love Island stars Dom Lever and Kieran Nicholls.

While the Help Delete Cancer FC team, captained by Jordan Cantwell, brother of Norwich City star and former Dereham Northgate pupil Todd Cantwell, also features the midfielder’s father Steve and sister Amber Cantwell.

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHYDenver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

The event, Full of Stars and Smiles, will see the poorly Mattishall four-year-old Denever Clinton, who is no longer responding to treatment, arrive via helicopter as the guest of honour at the star-studded charity match.

Denver’s family’s mission to see their little boy’s dreams come true in the time he has left has touched the hearts of everyone from world-class boxers and chart-topping popstars and from the close-knit Dereham community all the way to Carrow Road.

Denver’s Day, in support of Denver’s Last Wishes, has been organised by Railway Tavern landlord Paul Sandford, who has been overwhelmed by offers of support and donations.

Stars including Todd Cantwell - who is expected to play fo Norwich City at Bristol City in the televised teatime match on Saturday, will be at the town’s football club at Aldiss Park from 2pm on Sunday, signing autographs and meeting fans ahead of kick-off at 4.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the gate and are priced at £5 for adults and £2 for under-16s.

• To keep up with all the news about the event follow Denver’s Journey on Facebook and @HelpDeleteCancerFC on Twitter.

READ MORE: Stars set to support Denver at special day

