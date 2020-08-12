Search

New 24-hour mooring opens on The Broads

PUBLISHED: 12:40 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 12 August 2020

24-hour mooring and other improvements have been made at Stalham Staithe. Picture: Tom Barrett

24-hour mooring and other improvements have been made at Stalham Staithe. Picture: Tom Barrett

Tom Barrett

Boaters will be able to access 24-hour mooring posts for free following a regeneration to boost business and leisure on The Broads.

24-hour mooring and other improvements have been made at Stalham Staithe. Picture: Tom Barrett

The area at Stalham Staithe, south of Stalham, will be able to fit six to eight vessels at the new mooring points following work carried out over winter and spring.

In addition a new footpath, safety ladders and improvements to the picnic area have been completed for residents, boaters and tourists to enjoy.

Parts of the Staithe have been crumbling since 2018 and have been repaired following a project between the Broads Authority, Norfolk County Council and Stalham Town Council.

The site had fallen into disrepair because no Land Registry records were in existence to identify who should take responsibility for the site’s repair work and regeneration.

24-hour mooring and other improvements have been made at Stalham Staithe. Picture: Tom Barrett24-hour mooring and other improvements have been made at Stalham Staithe. Picture: Tom Barrett

Rob Rogers, Broads Authority director of operations, said: “The hard work over the last few years of staff at the Broads Authority and partners has finally come to fruition and we are delighted with the results.

“This partnership project is a great demonstration of what can be achieved when organisations work collaborative.

This project is the result of great research, open discussions and the sharing of resources to bring the town Staithe back to life, which will bring boating visitors into the heart of the Stalham town.”

Last week, the town council received the title deeds from Land Registry, making the Staithe a town council asset. The Broads Authority will manage the area and oversee overstaying, and other safety issues which are of concern to local residents.

Mr Rogers thanked Susan Wellerd, Stalham Town Council’s clerk, and county councillor Nigel Dixon.

Mrs Wellerd said: “It will hopefully be important for businesses in the town and to provide a nice leisure facility for visitors. Not only is the mooring becoming a 24 hour mooring the whole area has been improved.”

The site is of local historical and architectural significance and forms part of a conservation area.

There are at least three traditional trading vessels known as wherries built at the site.

