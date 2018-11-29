Search

Norfolk town’s second yuletide market boasts GoFinda Reindeer trail

29 November, 2018 - 18:01
Last year's Stalham Yuletide market. Pictures: Di Cornell

Archant

Norfolk celebrated GoGo Hares this year and one market town in the county hopes to rival it with GoFinda Reindeer.

About 50 decorated model reindeer will be dotted along Stalham High Street, hiding in shops and businesses, as part of the town’s yuletide market.

The town’s first yuletide market was so popular last year, that the Stalham Area Business Forum is repeating the event, but bigger and better, on Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk’s hare sculpture trail, created by Break charity in partnership with Wild in Art, was a popular activity throughout the summer, and came in the charity’s 50th year.

Organisers of the Stalham GoFinda Reindeer trail hope people in north Norfolk give it a simliar welcome. Reindeer Trail Leaflets can be picked up from shops and cafes.

Stalham Area Business Forum spokesman Di Cornell said: “The High Street will be closed from 11am and the market runs from 1pm to 5pm.

“St Mary’s Church will be ablaze with decorated Christmas trees for the annual tree festival.

“Three choirs, Martham Primary Academy, the Reedwarblers and Trinity Broads Singers will perform, while teas, cakes and refreshments will be served in both St Mary’s and the Baptist churches.

“The Christmas Tree Festival is open every day from Saturday, December 1 to Sunday, December 8.

“The town hall, Baptist school hall and old Barclays Bank will be overflowing with stalls while outside there will be more Christmas crafts along the street, including wreaths, gifts, vintage, jewellery and card stalls. Over 50 stallholders will be showing their wares this year.”

There will also be a local hog roast, Norfolk rare breed lamb burgers, food stalls, and local cafes and hostelries will provide refreshments.

There will also be music from the Stalham Brass Band, a rockabilly band, a street organ, and Carol from the Gin City Blues band.

And Father Christmas will be giving festive gifts to under 12s from 2pm in the church room, behind St Mary’s Church.

Free parking at the North Norfolk District Council car park, the Recreation ground, Stalham High School, Tesco and the Staithe Surgery.

