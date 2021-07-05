Wedding bells for couple in 80s who found love in lockdown

Published: 1:54 PM July 5, 2021

Wedding bells have rung for a couple in their 80s who found love again after moving in together during lockdown.

Peter Bane asked his wife Dorothy to marry him in a Christmas card proposal last year, which read "to my future wife" on the card.

The Christmas card from Peter Bane to Dorothy Dickinson, where he proposed by putting 'future wife' on the card. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The couple, from Stalham, met nearly two decades ago as members of Stalham Baptist Church, which was the venue of their nuptials on Saturday afternoon.

They both attended the church with their late spouses Brian and Dulcie.

Peter and Dorothy Bane at Stalham Baptist Church on Saturday. - Credit: Emily Bane

On Saturday afternoon they were joined by friends and family, with Mr Bane's son John giving the bride away.

Mrs Bane, nee Dickinson, wore a cream dress with turquoise and peach swirls and carried a bouquet of yellow roses, while her husband wore a suit with a white carnation in his buttonhole.

After the service, they went to the Stables for their reception, but even with restrictions in place, Mrs Bane said it was a wonderful day.

Mr Bane has three grown-up children, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Dorothy Dickinson, 87, and her fiancé Peter Bane, 88, of Stalham, who got engaged when Peter put to his 'future wife' on her Christmas card. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The 87-year-old said: "A very happy day. It was a wonderful service.

"I don't think we could have had any better day. We were so happy and everybody was so happy. They were saying what a lovely day it was."

The couple were married by the Rev Ron Skivington on Saturday.

The pair reconnected at a coffee morning at the church and as the first lockdown approach, they took the plunge to move in together.

After the coffee morning, Mr Bane dropped his future wife home but could not stay for coffee as he had to return home to Freida - the family tortoise.

It led to the couple going out for lunch two to three times a week with Mr Bane moving into their home in Stalham last May.

Lillian Bane, five, was flower girl for her great grandad's wedding. - Credit: Emily Bane

Mr Bane's daughter Janet was one of the matrons of honour and his great-granddaughter Lillian, five, was the couple's flower girl.

