News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Widowed pensioners to marry after finding love in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:48 PM April 2, 2021   
Dorothy Dickinson, 87, and her fiancé Peter Bane, 88, of Stalham, who got engaged when Peter put to

Dorothy Dickinson, 87, and her fiancé Peter Bane, 88, of Stalham, who got engaged when Peter put to his 'future wife' on her Christmas card. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Norfolk couple in their 80s have found love again after their decision to move in together during lockdown led to a Christmas card proposal.

Dorothy Dickinson, 87, and Peter Bane, 88, from Stalham, met nearly two decades previously as members of Stalham Baptist Church, which they attended with their late spouses Brian and Dulcie. 

Dorothy Dickinson, 87, and her fiancé Peter Bane, 88, of Stalham, who got engaged when Peter put to

Dorothy Dickinson, 87, and her fiancé Peter Bane, 88, of Stalham, who got engaged when Peter put to his 'future wife' on her Christmas card. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The pair then made a deeper connection after talking at a church coffee morning last year.

Ms Dickinson, who was married for 64 years, said: "When my husband died I didn't know what I was going to do with myself. The feeling of grief is terrible.

"There was something... Some kind of connection for both of us. I always feel it's a sign: I look after Peter for Dulcie and he looks after me for Brian."

After the coffee morning, Mr Bane dropped his future wife home but could not stay for coffee as he had to return home to Freida - the family tortoise. 

Dorothy Dickinson, 87, and her fiancé Peter Bane, 88, of Stalham, who got engaged when Peter put to

Dorothy Dickinson, 87, and her fiancé Peter Bane, 88, of Stalham, who got engaged when Peter put to his 'future wife' on her Christmas card. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But it was the start of the couple going for lunch two to three times a week. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Queue snakes around town as teen opens cake shop
  2. 2 7 of the best April Fool's jokes in Norfolk
  3. 3 Driver's warning over 'danger road' after two near-misses
  1. 4 Furlough fallout: Big banks refusing mortgages to workers
  2. 5 Village pub to reopen with new al fresco 'beach hut' bar
  3. 6 'Large group' involved in fight at train station
  4. 7 Fire crews tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre
  5. 8 Covid rates in Norfolk up by a fifth - but dropping in over 60s
  6. 9 'It is collapsing' - Hospital staff fear 'Grenfell waiting to happen'
  7. 10 'Exciting milestone' as £4.6m market regeneration begins

As lockdown approached Mr Bane's son David reminded them they would not be able to meet because of the restrictions, leading them, and Freida, to move in together.

Mr Bane, who has three grown-up children, David, John and Janet, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild, was married to Dulcie for 55 years. 

Peter Bane in his wedding picture with his wife Dulcie in 1958. Picture: Dorothy Dickinson and Peter

Peter Bane in his wedding picture with his wife Dulcie in 1958. Picture: Dorothy Dickinson and Peter Bane - Credit: picture: Dorothy Dickinson and Peter Bane

Dorothy Dickinson in her wedding picture with her husband Brian in 1953. Picture: Dorothy Dickinson

Dorothy Dickinson in her wedding picture with her husband Brian in 1953. Picture: Dorothy Dickinson and Peter Bane - Credit: picture: Dorothy Dickinson and Peter Bane

Ms Dickinson, 87, said: "We enjoyed each other's company, right from the start it felt right. 

"It is like we have always been together. To be married to somebody for all those years and so happy and then you meet someone else and it's exactly the same. 

"It's funny to say you're going to be married again."

The Christmas card from Peter Bane to Dorothy Dickinson, where he proposed by putting 'future wife'

The Christmas card from Peter Bane to Dorothy Dickinson, where he proposed by putting 'future wife' on the card. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Christmas card from Peter Bane to Dorothy Dickinson, where he proposed by putting 'future wife'

The Christmas card from Peter Bane to Dorothy Dickinson, where he proposed by putting 'future wife' on the card. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

After moving to Stalham in May, Mr Bane popped the question seven months later on Christmas Day. When Mr Bane was recently in hospital, his fiancee put a reply "I will" in his get well card.

Ms Dickinson said: "On Christmas morning, Peter gave me a card. I thought 'what's the matter with him sending a wife card' and then I saw the 'future' in blue pen over the top."

She added: "I said 'is this a proposal?' and he laughed and said yes... I'm sure God put two old friends together after our sad loss of my husband and his wife."

Dorothy Dickinson's get well card to Peter Bane when he was in hospital, where she replied 'I will'

Dorothy Dickinson's get well card to Peter Bane when he was in hospital, where she replied 'I will' to his proposal which he had put in her Christmas card. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The couple continue to remember their late spouses with photographs in their home.

Mr Bane said he asked Ms Dickinson to marry him because she was kind and considerate. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows

Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
People enjoying the sun at Sea Palling.

Gallery

Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dogs love independent play time

Plan to extend dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jake Fiennes, head of conservation at the Holkham Estate, is urging MPs to support East Anglia's far

Stricter dog rules come info force at Wells and Holkham beaches

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus