Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Carer buys protective gear to hug daughter after seven weeks apart

PUBLISHED: 16:24 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 17 May 2020

Lisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa Cave

Lisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa Cave

Archant

A care worker who has been living apart from her seven-year-old daughter has shared the moment she hugged her for the first time in seven weeks.

Lisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa CaveLisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa Cave

Lisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she worked through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home.

She made the decision as her daughter, Ruby, has severe asthma and respiratory problems and “would never forgive herself” if she was the reason her daughter got the virus.

Lisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa CaveLisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa Cave

Miss Cave said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but Ruby understands that I am looking after people that can’t look after themselves.

“We FaceTime for one or two hours every day but one day Ruby was so upset that she couldn’t see me, it broke my heart.”

Lisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa CaveLisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa Cave

Before the seven weeks apart, the longest they had spent away from each other was a couple of days.

Deciding she could not wait any longer, the 40-year-old bought some protective clothing online and surprised her daughter on May 12.

Lisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa CaveLisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa Cave

“At first she was waving at me and didn’t know who I was because of all the PPE,” Miss Cave said. “When she noticed it was me she ran into my arms.

“We didn’t move for ages, she was crying in my arms and it just set me off.

Lisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa CaveLisa Cave, 40, from Stalham, made the “heartbreaking” decision to send her daughter to live with her father, Paul, while she works through the coronavirus pandemic caring for disabled residents at a care home. Picture: Lisa Cave

“She is a very cuddly child, she can’t get to sleep at night without her bedtime story and cuddle from me.

“It’s something that can get me through the next few weeks.”

Thousands of key workers have made the decision to live separately from their loved ones to help manage the spread of the virus.

Miss Cave said: “I wanted to post the video to let people know that if I can go seven weeks without seeing my daughter then they can stay at home.

“Ruby is my hero, she is what keeps my heart beating and it’s hard not being able to see her.

“If you’re able to be with your family please stay home so I can see my child again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Lucky player scoops £30,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Police break up bikers during patrol of Hunstanton seafront

PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath, has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘People are so confused’ - Calls for lockdown clarity with beaches ‘very quiet’

Lowestoft on Saturday, May 16. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath, has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lucky player scoops £30,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Midwife working through pandemic gushes over ‘perfect’ beach proposal

On May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big Smiles

No new coronavirus deaths announced at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24