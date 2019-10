Delays following accident on A149

Traffic is moving slowly on the A149 near Wayford Bridge in Stalham, following an accident. Photo: Google Archant

Traffic is moving slowly following an accident on the A149.

The accident happened at around 5.30am on the A149 near Wayford Bridge in Stalham.

The road is partially blocked in both directions and traffic is flowing slowly.

