Worldwide donations come in to repair smashed stained glass windows

PUBLISHED: 15:41 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 07 September 2020

Despite officers saying the parnets have offered to help pay towards the cost of repair, Secretary of the trust Scilla Latham said she has not heard anything about a voluntary donation. Picture: Terry Devlin

A Norfolk charity which cares for redundant churches has been taken aback as offers of support from around the world have come in to help repair a stained glass window.

Terry Devlin, a director of Devlin Plummer Stained Glass I said to that in his 30-year career it was the worst vandalism I had ever seen. Picture: Terry DevlinTerry Devlin, a director of Devlin Plummer Stained Glass I said to that in his 30-year career it was the worst vandalism I had ever seen. Picture: Terry Devlin

The windows at St Peter’s Church in Dunton were vandalised on August 14 by a child, who police said was below the age of criminal responsibility, which is 10.

They added: “Officers have met with the parents of the child who have offered to help pay towards the cost of repair.”

The church is cared for by Norfolk Churches Trust, which looks after churches across the region.

Scilla Latham from the trust said that the church had received offers of donations from across the world.

Scilla Latham, secretary of Norfolk Churches Trust. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scilla Latham, secretary of Norfolk Churches Trust. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

She had heard from the owner of the property which the family were staying at, who said they were giving their security deposit to the church.

“We have been contacted by a woman from the States who was born and brought up in Dereham who wanted to donate,” she said.

“We had a priest from Derbyshire ring up and say he would offer fundraising in his parish. It’s completely unexpected, and it’s like I say: every cloud has a silver lining.”

She called Terry Devlin, a director of Devlin Plummer Stained Glass, who boarded up the window.

“It was heart-wrenching, to go inside and see the glass all over the floor, it was just awful,” he said.

“I said to them in my 30-year career it was the worst mindless vandalism I had ever seen.”

Mr Devlin said that 75pc of the window had been destroyed by stones, flint and sticks.

He estimated the damage to be around £30,000 to repair.

Robin Stapleford, rector of the Upper Wensum group, said that despite the damage they were carrying on, with a service being held there recently with the window boarded up.

Mr Stapleford said: “I’m well aware that 99.9pc who visit a church love it and respect it.

“To think some people don’t see that, it’s upsetting.”

The windows at St Peter’s Church in Dunton were vandalised in broad daylight on Friday, August 14 by a group of holiday makers. Picture: Norfolk Churches TrustThe windows at St Peter’s Church in Dunton were vandalised in broad daylight on Friday, August 14 by a group of holiday makers. Picture: Norfolk Churches Trust

