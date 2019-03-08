Search

Can you help find the owners of this stray Staffie?

PUBLISHED: 11:23 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 22 October 2019

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray Staffie dog found near to Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Archant

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray Staffie dog found wandering the streets.

Lowestoft Police and the East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team have issued appeals as they are keen to find the owner of a white Staffie dog, which was found near to Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft on Tuesday, October 22.

An appeal for information on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Found - We have had this little dog handed in today, unfortunately the contact details from the chip are not working.

"If you know who this little one belongs to please contact Lowestoft police on 101 or please attend the front desk at Lowestoft Police Station."

An appeal on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page added: "We have received a stray dog report for a white staffie, found near old nelson street, Lowestoft.

"She is chipped and wearing a multi-coloured collar with bones and pawprints on.

"If you know who he could belong to please call 03330 162 000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

