More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus Archant

Bus passengers have been warned that more than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled today (Wednesday, September 25) because so many of its staff are unwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The company tweeted that: "Due to ongoing staffing issues there are a number of journeys which are not scheduled to operate today.

"We appreciate this will cause significant disruption to your day so want to give you as much notice as possible.

"If anything changes please rest assured this will be shared with you as soon as we know. Apologies for the disruption this will cause."

Services affected are:

Service 501: 3.25pm, 4.25pm and 5.25pm from Norwich to Thickthorn, along with the 3.50pm and 4.50pm buses from Thickthorn to Norwich

Service 502: 6.40am, 7.55am, 12pm and 1.30pm from Harford to Sprowston; the 9.30am Harford to Norwich; the 7.10am, 8.40am, 11.15am and 12.45pm from Sprowston to Harford and the 2.15pm from Sprowston to Norwich

Service 3: The 9.45am and 12.45am Norwich to Watton services

You may also want to watch:

Service 6: The 7.40am, 10.51am and 1.51pm services from Watton to Norwich and the 4.25pm Norwich to Watton to Necton bus

Service 11: 7.05am from Dereham to Watton, the 9.25am from Dereham to Swaffham and 10.40am from Swaffham to Dereham

Service 8: 12.50pm and 2.12pm from Dereham to Toftwood, plus the 12.58pm and 3.13pm from Toftwood to Norwich

A number of services were also cancelled yesterday.

Norfolk County Council yesterday issued advice following several cases of norovirus being reported in the county.

Public health officials urged people to regularly wash their hands and anybody suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea to remain at home and off work or school for at least 48 hours after their last symptoms.

A Norwich primary school where scores of children are believed to have been struck down with norovirus has declined to confirm or deny whether an outbreak took place.

Parents of children at Norwich Primary Academy say an outbreak of the vomiting bug at the end of last week caused dozens of pupils to fall ill.

The school did not confirm or deny whether any cases of norovirus has been reported, saying it could not comment on individual cases, but added that it took pupil health seriously and followed all relevant health protection guidelines.