'If you see All Hallows staff, say thank you': Charity picnic hosts final year

All Hallows Healthcare Hospital, Ditchingham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A church picnic will take place for the final year, following the closure of the All Hallows Health care Trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual Broome Pop Picnic, organised by Broome St Michael's Parish Church will take place on July 21, and will cost £10 for a ticket.

You may also want to watch:

Revd Reg Kirkpatrick, Chaplain to All Hallows said: "The hospital has been at the heart of this community; patients and the families of loved ones have benefitted from the love and care they have received for many years.

"Our hospital is a special place and it is beyond comprehension that it will remain unused. We continue to pray that the right organization will be found to continue and build on the vision of those sisters so many years ago.

"So, if you see a member of The All Hallows Staff: just say, 'thank you'," he said.

For information and tickets to the event, contact Joe Perry on 01508 518397.