‘You’ve made the world smile again’ - Hospital’s special 100th birthday message to Captain Tom Moore

Staff at the Macmillan Care and Treatment Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn send special birthday message to Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital Archant

A hospital in Norfolk has put together a special birthday message in honour of Captain Tom Moore.

Staff at the Macmillan Care and Treatment Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, have expressed their sincere appreciation for Captain Tom and his moving efforts to raise money for the NHS.

The national hero walked 100 laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday on Friday, April 30 and has raised more than £28m for the NHS.

The Macmillan team showed their gratitude by putting together a special birthday video, where they thanked the war veteran and sung happy birthday.

In the video, staff said: “We wanted to make this video for you, just to let you know how much we appreciate all that you’ve done to raise money for the NHS.

“You have done so much for our country already by serving in the war and now this.

“We are immensely proud of you and we cannot thank you enough for your strength and courage for even considering doing this for the NHS in the first place.

“You should be incredibly proud of yourself, we know we are.

“You’re a true legend and a national treasure.

“You have made the whole world smile again. We salute you Captain Tom Moore.

“From everyone at the Macmillan unit, happy birthday Captain Tom.”

Victoria Coe, receptionist at the hospital, scripted and planned the video and got staff at the unit involved.

She said: “I came up with the idea as every department in the NHS across the country have been making videos to show we are strong and still putting on brave faces in this horrible time and also sending cards to Captain Tom Moore for what he has done and for his birthday.

“We loved what he has done to raise so much for the NHS during these challenging times.

“Captain Moore and the whole country is showing its appreciation for the NHS and other key workers, so we wanted to do something different, send him a personal thank you and something special to mark his 100th birthday.

“He is an incredible role model for everyone.”

