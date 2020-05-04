Search

Staff at Norfolk school recreate famous art to lift spirits

PUBLISHED: 11:34 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 04 May 2020

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Frida Jack.' Picture: Nelson Academy

Archant

Staff at a Norfolk school have taken part in a global art challenge to “lift spirits” during the coronavirus crisis.

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Mr and Mrs Sek.' Picture: Nelson AcademyStaff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Mr and Mrs Sek.' Picture: Nelson Academy

Members of staff at Nelson Academy in Downham Market got creative and took part in the Getty Museum challenge, which sees people recreate famous artwork using objects found in their homes.

The school community got behind a number of challenges, set by leadership team member - Glen Rossiter, hoping it would “lift spirits during this challenging time of Covid-19” and keep everyone entertained while in lockdown.

Sarah Wilson, principal, said: “Staff, who all miss their pupils and colleagues immensely, have been looking for ways to keep up morale.

“Mr Rossiter has been keeping us entertained with a brilliant quiz each week, even dressing the part with a fabulous bow tie, and has been on the look out for other ways to keep us all happy.”

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'No words.' Picture: Nelson Academy Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'No words.' Picture: Nelson Academy

The global art challenge was found online by Gill Sekatawa, art leader, who shared it with the rest of the school community.

It has seen famous pieces by artists such as Van Gogh and Andy Warhol recreated in amusing ways.

She said: “What started as a small idea mentioned, soon became an artistic adventure enjoyed by lots of our staff members, some of whom even roped in family members or unsuspecting pets.”

“From surrealism and pop art to the old masters, many forms of art have been the inspiration for much hilarity as the results have been shared via staff email.

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Van Gogh.' Picture: Nelson AcademyStaff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Van Gogh.' Picture: Nelson Academy

“The idea has been so successful that the pupils have now been challenged to join in as part of their home learning experiences.”

The creative challenge has also been well received by the director of primary education at Eastern Multi Academy Trust, Paul Shanks, who has suggested other schools in the trust join in.

The school’s principal added: “This global artistic challenge has certainly made this small corner of Norfolk a bit brighter and created fun in much greater amounts than expected.”

Nelson Academy remains open on rota for vital work to support the children of key workers during the current crisis.

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Miss Hare original.' Picture: Nelson AcademyStaff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Miss Hare original.' Picture: Nelson Academy

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Miss Hare... baby replacement.' Picture: Nelson AcademyStaff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Miss Hare... baby replacement.' Picture: Nelson Academy

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Banksy.' Picture: Nelson AcademyStaff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Banksy.' Picture: Nelson Academy

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Pierrot Melia.' Picture: Nelson AcademyStaff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Pierrot Melia.' Picture: Nelson Academy

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Moany Lisa.' Picture: Nelson AcademyStaff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Moany Lisa.' Picture: Nelson Academy

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Van Carman.' Picture: Nelson AcademyStaff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Van Carman.' Picture: Nelson Academy

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Lady with bird.' Picture: Nelson AcademyStaff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Lady with bird.' Picture: Nelson Academy

Staff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Warhol.' Picture: Nelson AcademyStaff at Nelson Academy in Dowham Market took part in an art challenge to keep up morale during the coronavirus crisis. Captioned: 'Warhol.' Picture: Nelson Academy

