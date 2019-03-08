Search

Advanced search

Mother's regret at not staying with autistic son after overdose, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:46 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 13 September 2019

Tyla Cook, 16, died in November 2017. Picture: Tyla Cook's family

Tyla Cook, 16, died in November 2017. Picture: Tyla Cook's family

Archant

A mother whose son died after an overdose has described her regret after she left him in the hands of health professionals who 'did not know him well'.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn pictured in 2018. Picture: Ian BurtThe Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn pictured in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

Tyla Cook, 16, who struggled with gender identity and mental health issues, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn on November 15, 2017, six days after being admitted to hospital.

During a five-day inquest, held this week at Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich, Mr Cook's mother, Stacy Drake, described her frustration after not being able to help her son to calm down after he refused to leave an ambulance.

She told the court that due to the teen's autism she was used to not getting communicative replies and being able to read his body language.

When staff at Thurlow House in King's Lynn first discovered Tyla had overdosed, Ms Drake went in to talk to her son.

She explained that he needed to go to the hospital for treatment but she did not get a response. Dr Lauren Coates told the court that Ms Drake's presence had made Mr Cook more agitated.

Ms Drake said: "Tyla didn't verbalise many things so I learnt to read his body language.

You may also want to watch:

"I knew the way he would show emotion and he grimaced on the word 'hospital'. His agitation changed when he knew he'd be going to the hospital."

She added: "I made an unwise choice to leave that room and leave it in professional hands of Annabella Hudson and Dr Coates, who didn't know my son well."

When the ambulance arrived at the QEH nurse Alexandria Webster was told by care provider Mrs Hudson that Ms Drake was "passive aggressive".

Ms Webster, a children's disability liaison nurse, told the court that she took the advice as Mrs Hudson was a professional and did not involve Ms Drake who was in A and E.

She said: "It could have helped a little but I felt the Mrs Hudson and Dr Coates understood dealing with autism, I know now that was not the case.

"Parents are the expert for their children no matter if they have autism or not."

Ms Drake was not updated on the condition of her son until he had been placed in a coma.

He died six days later after he deteriorated and suffered a cardiac arrest.

The inquest continues.

Related articles

Most Read

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton is hoping to find a home for a dog who looks sad. Photo: Dogs Trust

9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

New openings to look forward to in the city Credit: Castle Mall/Superbowl UK/Jarrold

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest due back in court

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Dash cam captures road rage driver doing 100mph before crashing

Dash cam footage from Graham York's Hyundai Tucson showed him dangerously driving at speeds of up to 100mph on a country road. Picture: supplied by Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Norfolk mansion named among top ten most endangered buildings

The Nunnery Stud on the Shadwell Estate. Pictured is Shadwell Court.

Norwich City v Manchester City - Horror injury news for Canaries

Norwich City defender Max Aarons limped out of England Under-21s' midweek qualifying win with an ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Market trader looks to expand after selling 1,000 plants a week in ‘amazing’ first year

Joe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market. Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists