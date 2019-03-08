Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes 'thick smoke'

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted. Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of a van fire on a busy city centre street.

Police and firefighters were called to the vehicle in St Stephen's Street in Norwich just before 2pm this afternoon (Monday, August 12).

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said: "We were called to assist with road closure at 1.45pm to reports of a vehicle fire on St Stephen's Street."

Norfolk Fire Service were also called to the blaze.

"We are closing the road while the fire service tackle the fire," she added.

ALERT - CITY CENTRE



St Stephens Rd and Newmarket Rd closed by a vehicle fire.



Konect 5A/5B/5С First 11/12, 13/13C/X13, 14/15/15A P&R 501 disrupted — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) August 12, 2019

A witness, who wants to remain anonymous, said: "I saw the van coming and it started puffing smoke out.

"Suddenly the guy pulled over and jumped out and it just went up in smoke.

"It was proper loud and noisy."

They added: "Emergency services quickly shut the road down as the smoke was thick and could be seen from near the Sainsbury's on Queens Road."

The ambulance service are also understood to have been called.

- More to follow.