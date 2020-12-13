Newspaper headlines to star in nativity crib with a difference
- Credit: St Peter Mancroft Church
Figures made from recycled material and newspaper headlines will be on show in a nativity scene with a difference.
The lockdown crib at St Peter Mancroft Church, on Hay Hill, Norwich, is on display until early next month.
It features 20 figures which were constructed by schools and charities during last month's lockdown and made from household recycling including newspaper headlines from this year.
Canon Edward Carter, the vicar at St Peter Mancroft, said: “People have been amazingly creative and I love the way all the figures are made from recycled materials. Visitors to the church are saying it’s helping them see Christmas in a new way after such a challenging year.”
As part of the crib scene, people can write a name of prayer on a cloth strip which is then put in the manger.
St Peter Mancroft is open to visitors from 11am to 3pm Monday to Saturday, and for services on Sunday.
