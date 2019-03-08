Video

Fire alarm did not dampen St Patrick’s Day spirits in Norwich as band continued playing in the street

Enjoying the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy, from left, Enua, eight; Ruby, seven; and 10-year-old Toa. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A city Irish pub marked St Patrick’s Day by holding three days of live music, river dancing and Guinness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guinness is the order of the day at the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Guinness is the order of the day at the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Butcher Bhoy, on Exchange Street, which opened in October served up Irish stew and dumpling, Irish seafood chowder, and baps on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to celebrate.

On Sunday owner Cara Blezard said: “People have been in her since 10am, since we opened. It’s been amazing, it’s been absolutely amazing. It’s so nice because everyone is happy.”

Abiola Behan, who was working behind the bar, said the atmosphere had been “ridiculous” and the Guinness had been consistently flowing.

Miss Behan, who is Irish and new to the city, said: “In Norwich it [St Patrick’s Day] is not a big thing, I hadn’t heard of anything, you don’t hear of it in any of the pubs.”

Guinness is the order of the day at the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Guinness is the order of the day at the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ms Blezard said that was why she wanted to make it such a memorable event, and said she wanted to be come back “bigger and better” next year.

At one point the fire alarm at a neighbouring building went off, forcing punters out into the street.

“But the band just continued playing outside,” Ms Blezard said. “The customers were more concerned about getting their pints down, it’s been a lot of fun.”

St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Kevin Murphy, left, and Simon Larke. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Kevin Murphy, left, and Simon Larke. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. From left, Jo Campion, Tania Lawrence, Mary Doyle, and Claire Gurney. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. From left, Jo Campion, Tania Lawrence, Mary Doyle, and Claire Gurney. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Abiola Behan collects the empties during St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Abiola Behan collects the empties during St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

River dance by, from left, Áine, Abi, Natalie and Mia, of the O'Connor and Hennigan Irish Dance Academy, during the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY River dance by, from left, Áine, Abi, Natalie and Mia, of the O'Connor and Hennigan Irish Dance Academy, during the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

River dance by, from left, Áine, Abi, and Natalie of the O'Connor and Hennigan Irish Dance Academy, during the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY River dance by, from left, Áine, Abi, and Natalie of the O'Connor and Hennigan Irish Dance Academy, during the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

River dance by, from left, Áine, Abi, and Natalie of the O'Connor and Hennigan Irish Dance Academy, during the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY River dance by, from left, Áine, Abi, and Natalie of the O'Connor and Hennigan Irish Dance Academy, during the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

River dance by, from left, Áine, Abi, and Natalie of the O'Connor and Hennigan Irish Dance Academy, during the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY River dance by, from left, Áine, Abi, and Natalie of the O'Connor and Hennigan Irish Dance Academy, during the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner Cara Blezard pulling the pints during the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Owner Cara Blezard pulling the pints during the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ian Moloney from Ireland and in Norwich for a wedding, enjoying the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ian Moloney from Ireland and in Norwich for a wedding, enjoying the St Patrick's Day revelry at the Butchers Buoy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY