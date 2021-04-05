Stolen cars recovered after Facebook makes them 'too hot to handle'

Published: 10:32 AM April 5, 2021

A business has managed to recover three of the four cars stolen from its premises in a "targeted, well-orchestrated" burglary.

Michael Robertson-Young, manager at Aerocoat in St Olaves, said they were found on account of the "power of social media" which helped make the cars "too hot to handle" .

In a Facebook post last week he said: "On March 27 we were broken into and burgled. Despite having CCTV and other measures in place they managed to take customers' vehicles.

"This may be alarming but rest assured we are insured and the customers are being updated. We are doing everything we can to assist the police.

"As from next week we will be implementing further precautions with bollards being used for every vehicle.

"This was a targeted, well-orchestrated crime and we will be offering a reward for any information leading to a safe recovering of the two remaining stolen vehicles."

By the time the post went onto Facebook on March 28, two of the cars stolen from Aerocoat's compound had already been found.

But Mr Roberston-Young went on to ask users to "share it far and wide" to assist the recovery of the two remaining vehicles. The post received nearly 1,000 shares and plenty of local support.

Since then, Aerocoat has been successful in recovering a White crew cab Ford Ranger which was picked up on on March 31.

As of today, only one of the cars is still missing: a Grey Lexus (YE18 LUW).

Mr Robertson-Young said: "The police are pressing ahead with their investigation so hopefully the final car has been found. I'll receive an update tomorrow from them either way.

"The power of social media has been phenomenal in helping us recover the vehicles. It's amazing how far you can get the message out through Facebook."

Norfolk Constabulary said the burglary was believed to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, March 27.

A spokesperson said: "Police have been investigating reports of a burglary at a business premises on Reed Lane, St Olaves.

"It is believed four vehicles were stolen during the incident, with an attempt made to steal an additional one.

"Enquiries are ongoing."