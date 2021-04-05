News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Stolen cars recovered after Facebook makes them 'too hot to handle'

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:32 AM April 5, 2021   
Four cars were stolen from Aerocoat in St Olaves on March 27

Four cars were stolen from Aerocoat in St Olaves on March 27 - Credit: Google

A business has managed to recover three of the four cars stolen from its premises in a "targeted, well-orchestrated" burglary.

Michael Robertson-Young, manager at Aerocoat in St Olaves, said they were found on account of the "power of social media" which helped make the cars "too hot to handle" .

In a Facebook post last week he said: "On March 27 we were broken into and burgled. Despite having CCTV and other measures in place they managed to take customers' vehicles.

On Friday night we were broken into and burgled. Despite having cctv and many other measures in place they managed to...

Posted by Aerocoat on Sunday, 28 March 2021

"This may be alarming but rest assured we are insured and the customers are being updated. We are doing everything we can to assist the police.

"As from next week we will be implementing further precautions with bollards being used for every vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

"This was a targeted, well-orchestrated crime and we will be offering a reward for any information leading to a safe recovering of the two remaining stolen vehicles."

By the time the post went onto Facebook on March 28, two of the cars stolen from Aerocoat's compound had already been found.

Most Read

  1. 1 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  2. 2 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  3. 3 Kenneth Branagh films scenes as Boris Johnson in Norfolk for Sky drama
  1. 4 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  2. 5 Transfer rumour: City keen on Manchester United midfielder
  3. 6 Man sells bar after 19 years - but can't say goodbye
  4. 7 'Idea came in a dream' - Floating bicycle hire on Broads
  5. 8 Farmers' fields could help avert coastal parking chaos
  6. 9 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan
  7. 10 Easter Monday snow and sleet forecast for Norfolk and Waveney

But Mr Roberston-Young went on to ask users to "share it far and wide" to assist the recovery of the two remaining vehicles. The post received nearly 1,000 shares and plenty of local support.

Since then, Aerocoat has been successful in recovering a White crew cab Ford Ranger which was picked up on on March 31.

As of today, only one of the cars is still missing: a Grey Lexus (YE18 LUW).

Almost three in five coronavirus fines issued in Norfolk were not paid within 28 days. Pic: James Ba

Norfolk Police said an attempt was made to take a fifth vehicle - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Mr Robertson-Young said: "The police are pressing ahead with their investigation so hopefully the final car has been found. I'll receive an update tomorrow from them either way.

"The power of social media has been phenomenal in helping us recover the vehicles. It's amazing how far you can get the message out through Facebook."

Norfolk Constabulary said the burglary was believed to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, March 27.

A spokesperson said: "Police have been investigating reports of a burglary at a business premises on Reed Lane, St Olaves.

"It is believed four vehicles were stolen during the incident, with an attempt made to steal an additional one.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Queue snakes around town as teen opens cake shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
NatWest, Nationwide and Lloyds have all said they will reject mortgage and remortgage applications from people on furlough

Exclusive

Furlough fallout: Big banks refusing mortgages to workers

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus