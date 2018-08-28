Video

Santa leads twilight lantern procession at festive fayre

Owen, 2 and Erin, 6 from Taverham with the lanterns they had made. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A magical lantern-lit procession with Santa took place in Diss Heritage Triangle on Sunday.

The St Nicholas Christmas Fayre was enjoyed by children from across the region, and included a variety of stalls and entertainment.

A special lantern making workshop in the Corn Hall was followed by the procession at sunset,

The Salvation Army Band played carols and seasonal tunes, alongside music from the barrel organ of the Mechanical Music Museum in Palgrave.

Other performers included Ukaholics Anonymous, Alan Smith, Peter Perkins and the Invidia Voices choir.

A range of shops opened specially for the event, and craft stalls in the Yards and in the Designermakers 21 building showcased a variety of local and artisan businesses.

There was also a Christmas raffle, hog roasts, hot chestnuts, and mulled wine.