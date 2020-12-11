£9,000 raised and a canoe-ful of food: church's 'gift weekend'
A Norfolk church celebrated St Nicholas Day on December 6 by holding a ‘gift weekend’ to raise vital funds for its future, as well as food for the mid-Norfolk foodbank.
Monetary gifts towards the funding of St Nicholas Church in Dereham were collected at the same time as donations for the foodbank were placed into a canoe, which by the end of the weekend was over-flowing.
A canoe was used because St Nicholas was the patron saint of sailors.
“Thanks to the amazing generosity of the congregation, we raised £9,000 and a boat-load of food.” said Revd. Paul Cubitt.
“The challenge of this year," he said, "is that we’ve had no events, no fund-raising, nothing - so people’s generosity has enabled us to meet all of our obligations, which is fantastic."
‘Messy church’ activity bags were also given to local children, containing craft activities and treats.
"The church normally holds its own ‘messy church’ event on-site, but coronavirus had made that impossible to manage this year.
