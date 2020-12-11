News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
£9,000 raised and a canoe-ful of food: church's 'gift weekend'

Noah Vickers

Published: 6:34 PM December 11, 2020   
A child donates to the food collection in the church's canoe.

A thoughtful citizen makes his donation - Credit: St Nicholas Church

A Norfolk church celebrated St Nicholas Day on December 6 by holding a ‘gift weekend’ to raise vital funds for its future, as well as food for the mid-Norfolk foodbank.

Monetary gifts towards the funding of St Nicholas Church in Dereham were collected at the same time as donations for the foodbank were placed into a canoe, which by the end of the weekend was over-flowing. 

A canoe was used because St Nicholas was the patron saint of sailors.

The canoe filled with donations for the mid-Norfolk foodbank. 

The canoe filled with donations for the mid-Norfolk foodbank. - Credit: St Nicholas Church

“Thanks to the amazing generosity of the congregation, we raised £9,000 and a boat-load of food.” said Revd. Paul Cubitt. 

“The challenge of this year," he said, "is that we’ve had no events, no fund-raising, nothing - so people’s generosity has enabled us to meet all of our obligations, which is fantastic."

You may also want to watch:

‘Messy church’ activity bags were also given to local children, containing craft activities and treats.

"The church normally holds its own ‘messy church’ event on-site, but coronavirus had made that impossible to manage this year.

Children reading the EDP.

The 'messy church' bags also contained two sheets of newspaper for protecting furniture when doing the crafts - including pages from the Eastern Daily Press. - Credit: St Nicholas Church

Local children collect their 'messy church' bags from St Nicholas Church, Dereham.

Local children collect their 'messy church' bags from St Nicholas Church, Dereham. - Credit: St Nicholas Church

The canoe filled with donations for the mid-Norfolk foodbank.

The canoe filled with donations for the mid-Norfolk foodbank. - Credit: St Nicholas Church


Dereham News

