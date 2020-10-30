Families enjoy Messy Church Day despite pandemic

Families were still able to take part in Messy Church Day despite the coronavirus pandemic.

St Nicholas Parish Church in Dereham had to be more creative when it came to connecting with families for the event.

Children were able to collect a Messy Church activity bag full of craft kits, colouring books and yummy treats.

Evelyn Speed, organises Messy Church at St Nicholas, said: “Due to covid, we cannot have our usual Messy Church sessions, so we have started with Messy Church activity bags.

“The children who came were very excited to see what they had in their bags, and to say hello to their furry friend, Digger Rabbit, who was in attendance, complete with a face mask.

“We are committed to ensure that children do not miss out on anything because of coronavirus, so will continue to find new ways of reaching out to the families until we can go back to more normal activities.”