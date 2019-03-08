Search

Man took his own life day after Christmas, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 10:43 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 14 March 2019

Arnas Lescius's inquest was heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Arnas Lescius's inquest was heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A man who took his own life the day after Christmas spoke little of his life to family and friends, an inquest has heard.

Arnas Lescius, 31, died on December 26, 2018, in woodland near St Mildreds Road, Norwich.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, the medical cause of death was given as due to hanging.

In his statement, Nerijus Kubilius, a friend and coworker, said Mr Lescius’s mood changed around two weeks before he died, stating that he had become quiet and stopped socialising.

He said the last time he had seen Mr Lescius’s in such low mood was when he had lost £3,000 through gambling.

On Christmas Eve, Mr Lescius told Mr Kubilius that he would sort his problems out by himself.

His mother, Birute Lesciuviene, said in her statement that he spoke very little about his life in the UK after leaving Lithuania in 2013.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded that Mr Lescius, of Stylman Road, died as a result of suicide.

•If you need to speak to someone contact the Samaritans on 116 123

