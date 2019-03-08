Search

North Norfolk church closes after beam falls from roof

PUBLISHED: 15:44 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 20 August 2019

Church Warden James Woodhouse viewing the damage in St Mary's Church, Wiveton. Picture: James Woodhouse

Church Warden James Woodhouse viewing the damage in St Mary's Church, Wiveton. Picture: James Woodhouse

Archant

A church in north Norfolk has been forced to close after a roof beam fell from the ceiling during a storm.

The damage in St Mary's Church, Wiveton. Picture: James WoodhouseThe damage in St Mary's Church, Wiveton. Picture: James Woodhouse

The 15th Century Church of St Mary's Wiveton has been forced to close its doors following the fall of a massive roof beam in the Chancel.

The beam had crashed down on the altar and fallen forward on to the communion rail on August 10 juring the stormy weather.

Church Warden James Woodhouse said: "It's a terrible blow. We are hoping that we may be able to re-open the Nave so that our four services can continue to be held each month.

Woodworm damage in St Mary's Church, Wiveton. Picture: James WoodhouseWoodworm damage in St Mary's Church, Wiveton. Picture: James Woodhouse

"Whatever the outcome , we must anticipate having to raise a huge sum to ensure that the whole roof is safe for the worshippers and the many visitors who come to enjoy and find peace and inspiration in this exquisite church."

For safety reasons the church will remain closed at least until a survey of the whole roof has been completed.

